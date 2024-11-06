Letter: Hawaii court must do more to protect public utilities

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

What a nothing burger. The Maui Fire Department that declared that the Lahaina fire was out later determined that it did not put the fire out.

It never mattered in the first place how the fire started; it mattered only why any fire could cause such devastation. There are only four reasons the fire would cause such devastation: hurricane-force wind; fuel source of great quantity; government neglect to learn from a previous fire study; and government inaction.

The simple fact is that unless the Hawaii Supreme Court does not protect utilities from litigation occurring due to a weather event, then not only will the attorneys become 25% owners of any proposed settlement, the utilities in Hawaii will unlikely be able to attract investment to maintain and improve services.

Get ready, ratepayers, the boom is coming.

Mike Turina

Kapolei

