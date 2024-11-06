Letter: Many can benefit from management overhaul

Reading the news makes one realize that we have forgotten how to plan, organize, set goals and collaborate with each other. Years ago, the U.S. Air Force adopted total quality management (TQM), a management philosophy that involves an entire organization working together to improve products and services, and customer satisfaction. This philosophy was used by the U.S. to rebuild Japan after WWII.

To all our executives in the private and public sectors, we need to adopt TQM as a way forward. We need to plan better, collaborate, solve problems, anticipate future problems, set goals and evaluate what was accomplished.

Richard Shimomura

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter