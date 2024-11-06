Off the news: Hilton Hawaiian Village worker strike ends

It brings relief that the hotel workers’ strike at the Hilton Hawaiian Village has ended, with staffers back on the job after 40 days on the picket line. Their new contract provides wage hikes of up to $10 per hour over four years.

But this week also brought another strike: About 900 nurses and other health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital are on a three-day walkout over wage and staffing issues. Parent company Maui Health says all hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating — but labor strife is bad for everyone.