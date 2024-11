FOOTBALL

>> Kealii Ah Yat (Kamehameha), Montana: Split quarterback duties with Logan Fife and threw for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win over Cal Poly. His score came on the second drive of the game; it was the seventh touchdown pass of his career.

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Mississippi: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 694 total yards in a 63-31 win over Arkansas. Buelow has played 40 games in his career and his team has won 30 of them.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls beat Navy 24-10 for the program’s first win over the Midshipmen since 2002. Matt Sykes (Saint Louis) caught eight passes for 93 yards with his fourth touchdown of the season. Tim Horn (Punahou) kicked a field goal for the third straight game. Rice fired its football coach the Sunday before the game.

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Started on the offensive line and helped the Sun Devils rack up 529 yards of total offense in a 42-21 wipeout of Oklahoma State. He was whistled for a false start once, but his quarterback was never sacked.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 294 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground in a 38-17 win over Michigan. He is now one touchdown behind Case Keenum for most in NCAA history. Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) held down the offensive line in the Big House with the help of Kawika Rogers (Kapaa) off the bench, keeping Gabriel without being sacked for the fifth time this season.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Blaine Hipa (Campbell), Princeton: Threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another in a 49-35 loss to Cornell. He found eight receivers and didn’t throw an interception for the first time this season, moving over 1,000 yards with 1,097. Blake Feigenspan (Punahou) started on the offensive line and Hipa wasn’t sacked.

>> Viliami Makoni (Maui), Midland: Got his second sack of the season, and first since the opener, in a 37-32 loss to Hastings. He ends his senior season with 15 tackles after getting just five as a junior.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Had a career day in a 43-6 loss to Lehigh, collecting 16 tackles, with half of them solo stops. He also forced a fumble for the first time in his career to earn honorable mention as Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week. Rufo has 29 tackles the past two weeks — he had 39 in six games before that.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Broke out of a slump with five catches for 77 yards in a 42-21 loss to Arizona State. He had four total catches in his previous three contests. His longest catch, of 36 yards, was 2 yards short of his fifth touchdown.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Nalu Cordeiro (Campbell), Minot State: Picked off his fourth pass of the season in a 42-38 loss to Minnesota-Moorhead, adding two tackles. He has four of the team’s nine interceptions this season. LJ Imo (Waipahu) had only one tackle but hurried the quarterback into successive incomplete passes 18 yards from pay dirt with less than a minute left to help seal the victory.

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Collected his third sack of the season among four tackles in a 21-16 win over Midwestern State. His sack came six plays after he gave the Mustangs a first down with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and led to a missed field goal. The junior has had a tackle for loss in all but two games this year and has 22 in 32 career games.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Darius Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific Lutheran: Threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-14 win over George Fox, his third straight game with three scores. He has 14 TDs this season with four interceptions and 1,562 yards. Kalaiakea Yap (Kamehameha-Maui) had five tackles on defense.

>> Josiah Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific: Caught eight passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in a 68-28 loss to Linfield. He has 48 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games this season and has passed the century mark in receiving yards in five of his past six games with 98 yards the only time he has fallen short. Kainoa Mizukami (Roosevelt) led the defense with six tackles.

>> Harrison Donato (Kamehameha), Chapman: Had eight tackles and a sack in a 9-7 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and broke up a pass on third-and-8 with 33 seconds left to force the Stags to try an unsuccessful 58-yard field goal. The victory made Chapman the Surf Division champions of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

>> Bailey Lee (Kamehameha), Linfield: Started on the offensive line and cleared the way for 436 total yards in a 68-28 win over Pacific. He has played in every game so far for the 7-1 Wildcats, who have scored more than 60 points three times and have never been held under three touchdowns.

>> Asher Matsui (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Contributed eight tackles to a 38-23 win over Willamette, one off his career high. He has 30 tackles this season after only 12 as a freshman.

>> Makena Ramos-Kamaka (Saint Louis), La Verne: Had seven catches for 86 yards in a 31-21 loss to Redlands, his second time this season with more than four receptions. He has 67 receptions for 835 yards and two touchdowns in 22 games in his career.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), San Francisco: Was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in a 3-2 win over Pacific and a 3-2 loss to Saint Mary’s. She had 47 digs in the two matches and handled 52 of the 54 serves sent her way while dishing out seven assists from the libero position.

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), UC Davis: Had 10 kills, including on aloha ball, in a 3-1 loss to Long Beach State. It was her first time in double figures since putting down 12 against Hawaii on Oct. 5.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Was held to nine kills in a sweep at the hands of South Dakota State to end her streak of matches in double figures at 12 but picked it up on defense with 14 digs. She still led the Roos in kills and has 291 for the season, more than the next two kill leaders on the team.

>> Isabelle Iosua (Punahou), East Tennessee State: Put down 11 kills in a 3-2 win over Samford, her second straight match with more than 10 kills. The streak ended the next night when she had six kills in a 3-1 loss to Mercer.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Had 10 kills with only one error and four blocks in a 3-2 loss to Missouri, her third time in four matches she was in double figures. She didn’t have a swing in a 3-2 loss to Oklahoma two nights later, only getting into three sets and contributing a block. It was the first time in 13 matches she played but didn’t have a swing.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Doubled up with 19 assists and 13 digs in a sweep of Gonzaga, her second double-double in two weeks and third of the season.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had 12 kills on 36 swings in a 3-1 loss to DePaul, adding eight digs and three blocks. She had seven kills and eight digs in a sweep of Xavier two nights later.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Started to shake off a slump with 12 kills in a 3-2 loss to Pacific, but still had 10 errors for the second straight contest. She hit .045, her first time with a positive hitting percentage in her last five matches. Middle blocker Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii) had nine kills and hit .533, she has not hit negative all season.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: Tied a career high with 17 digs in a 3-2 win over Utah Valley, dishing out 32 assists in the process, her most since the middle of September.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Had her third straight double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs in a sweep of Lehigh, but had only four digs with 21 assists in a sweep of Lafayette the next night. She has had at least one kill in five straight matches.

>> Trinity Tatupu (Leilehua), Mercyhurst: Exploded for a career-high 18 kills with only three errors in a 3-1 loss to Long Island a night after she had seven kills with six errors in a 3-1 loss to the same squad. She hit .484 in her breakout match, only her third time all season hitting over .300.

>> Lucky Williams (Punahou), Cal State Bakersfield: Nearly had the first double-double of her career with nine kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Cal State Fullerton.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Jayden Adkison (Kapolei), Puget Sound: Scored a goal on two shots in a 3-3 draw with Pacific, giving the Boxers a lead in the 51st minute. It was his first tally since 2022. He has scored three times in 64 matches in his career.

>> Kai Merrill (Seabury Hall), Nevada Las Vegas: Scored his second goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Utah Tech, burying his only shot.

SOCCER

>> Candace Ching (Punahou), Sacramento State: Scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Portland State, scoring just 49 seconds into the match on a pass from Madelyn Dougherty (King Kekaulike) for the third-fastest in school history. Dalen Lau (Punahou) and Jaety Mandaquit (‘Iolani) played all 90 minutes in the back row of the shutout to take the Hornets into the postseason with a six-match unbeaten streak.

>> Jordan Lau (Punahou), Fresno State: Earned her first assist of the season in a 2-1 win over San Jose State, one-touching a ball into the slot to tie the match in the 43rd minute. The defender’s senior season ends with a goal and three assists in 68 career matches. She was on the pitch for 17 shutouts.

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Scored the golden goal on a free kick in the second overtime of a 2-1 win over South Dakota in the Summit League semifinals. It was her second goal of the season and gave the Jackrabbits their first overtime victory since 2021.

>> Phoenix Dawn Miranda (Aiea), Colorado: Earned her first assist of the season in a 2-1 win over Utah in the Big 12 Tournament, ending the school’s four-match scoreless streak. She has five assists and a goal in 71 matches in her career as a defender.

>> Kailee Wilson (Mililani), Seattle: Scored her third goal of the season in the 79th minute of a 2-0 win over Utah Tech in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament to secure the school’s third straight season with 10 or more victories. U’i Kaaihue (King Kekaulike) and Jordyn Curran (Campbell) played most of the match in the midfield to help earn the shutout.