Letter: America still unwilling to vote in woman president

Thank you, George Clooney, for your non-support of President Biden, propelling the movement to remove him from the presidential race. Thank you, Nancy Pelosi, for influencing the Democratic Party to move ahead with what Clooney had started.

The Democrats are now 0 for 2 with a woman running for president. It is apparent that Americans would much rather have a male — convicted felon, sex offender or otherwise — as president over any woman, no matter her credentials. Maybe Joe Biden, who happens to be a male, should have run for reelection; the results could have been more positive. But now we’ll never know.

Moses Akana

Aiea

