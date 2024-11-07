Letter: GOP’s questionable ask on voting irregularities

Even before election day, Hawaii Republican Party Chair Tamara McKay began urging Republican voters to be on the lookout for voting irregularities and to report anything suspicious to her. This was part of the nationwide effort by election deniers to undermine confidence in the electoral process, to be prepared to go to court (again) claiming fraud should their candidates not win, and to delay the counting and certification of votes indefinitely.

Any suspected voting irregularities here should be reported not to the Republican National Committee, but to the state Elections Commission whose job it is to oversee elections. Voting fraud is rare everywhere including here, and virtually impossible to carry off on a scale that would have affected the outcome.

No matter how many times you count, it is beyond fantasy to believe that a majority of voters in such a diverse state as Hawaii would vote for white nationalism.

Sue Cowing

Kuliouou

