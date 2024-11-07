Letter: Have no fear, no political movement is permanent

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In reference to a recent article by Andre Mouchard about the news cycle amplifying fears, right now it appears politics is the main driver of our fears.

But fear not. Politics is a pendulum, swinging back and forth between ideas in opposition to each other through time. This is so because every political movement inevitably contains within itself the seeds of its own destruction, either overweening hubris or draconian overreach that engenders the inevitable counter-reformation and the establishment of a new equilibrium, subject to change yet again.

To paraphrase a well-known quote: The arc of political change can be long, but it’s inevitable.

Elbert Estes

Liliha

