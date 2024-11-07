Letter: State completes fight for same-sex marriage rights

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii voters have written the final chapter in Hawaii’s marriage equality struggle. During the 1990s, Hawaii was the birthplace of the marriage equality movement that resonated around the world with landmark court cases recognizing the right of same-sex couples to marry under Hawaii’s Constitution.

This movement came to a halt in November 1998, when voters amended Hawaii’s Constitution to overturn these court decisions and empower the Legislature to ban such marriages. It was the first time Hawaii’s Constitution was amended to deny rights and target a minority for discrimination.

The Legislature legalized same-sex marriage in 2013, but retained the power to ban it.

Hawaii’s voters now repealing the power of our Legislature to ban same-sex marriage is the final chapter in Hawaii’s long struggle to secure marriage equality for members of our LGBTQ community.

Congratulations to Hawaii’s voters. This time you got it right.

Dan Foley

Kailua

