Letter: State lawmakers show no aloha by backing Israel

On Oct. 21, The Washington Post reported that the Israel Defense Forces shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy in Gaza. When bystanders rushed to help, they were targeted by a rocket, a tactic called a double tap strike.

It is disgraceful that Hawaii’s U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and U.S. Rep. Ed Case consistently vote to send billions to pay for a very wealthy country to conduct a genocide of indigenous Palestinian children while many Native Hawaiian children go to sleep homeless and hungry. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda has shown aloha by no longer supporting funding for Israel.

Hirono, Schatz and Case have enthusiastically backed colonial oppression and the violence in Gaza, yet they speak of humanitarian relief as if it absolves them of complicity in genocide. Being of Native American and Hawaiian descent, I say to them: A‘ohe aloha o nä Hawai‘i iä ʻoe, meaning “Hawaiians have no aloha for you.”

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

