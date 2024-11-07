Off the news: All City Charter amendments sail through

For Oahu voters, it was a clean sweep — approving four changes to the City Charter. Now underway will be:

1) Creation of a climate resiliency fund, thanks to a 0.5% set-aside annually from the city’s estimated real property tax revenues; 2) Build-up of the city Department of Emergency Management to operate like other city departments, and to specify in the charter the duties and minimum qualifications for its director; 3) Creation of an oversight commission over the new Ocean Safety Department; and 4) a 5% cap on future City Council pay raises, gauged by average annual city salaries (essentially guaranteeing Council raises yearly), and removing the Council from voting on its own raises (for or against).