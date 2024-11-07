A Loaded Sammie

Thursday, November 7, 2024
82°
Today's Paper
By Tzu Chi Hawaii
Today
Recipes
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Chickpeas provide a rich source of protein, making them a popular go-to for those on meat-free diets. In this sandwich, they are coupled with an avocado spread to create a rich and delicious meal.
French bread is suggested here, but sourdough or gluten-free breads are wholesome substitutes.
What should not be swapped out is the pickled red onion; it gives the sandwich a distinctive, perky taste.
This recipe was adapted from Carleigh Bodrug’s PlantYou blog.
Chickpea Sandwich With Red Onion Pickles
Ingredients:
• 3 tablespoons tahini
• 2 tablespoons unsweetened
soy milk
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup
• 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
• 4 slices French bread (1 inch thick, 3 inches wide, 5-6 inches long)
• Handful sprouts
• 1 (15-ounce) can organic
chickpeas
Ingredients for pickled red onion:
• 1 cup red onion, thinly sliced
• 2 tablespoons agave syrup
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 4 tablespoons water
Ingredients for avocado spread:
• 1 cup mashed avocado
• Small clove garlic, minced
• 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions:
To pickle onions: Combine onions, agave and salt; let sit 30 minutes. Add water and vinegar. Serve immediately or keep in refrigerator 1 week.
Whisk together tahini, soy milk, maple syrup, vinegar, mustard, salt and cumin. Add chickpeas and mash. Stir to make a thick spread. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.
Combine avocado spread ingredients. Mixture can be lumpy.
Spread a generous amount of avocado mixture on 2 slices of bread. Heap chickpeas over avocado. Top with pickled red onion and sprouts. Top last 2 slices of bread with more avocado spread and turn these slices atop the first two.
Makes 2 sandwiches.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Approximate nutrient analysis per sandwich: 1100 calories, 31 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4000 mg sodium, 175 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 38 g sugar, 37 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.