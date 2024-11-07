A Loaded Sammie

Chickpeas provide a rich source of protein, making them a popular go-to for those on meat-free diets. In this sandwich, they are coupled with an avocado spread to create a rich and delicious meal.

French bread is suggested here, but sourdough or gluten-free breads are wholesome substitutes.

What should not be swapped out is the pickled red onion; it gives the sandwich a distinctive, perky taste.

This recipe was adapted from Carleigh Bodrug’s PlantYou blog.

Chickpea Sandwich With Red Onion Pickles

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons tahini

• 2 tablespoons unsweetened

soy milk

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

• 4 slices French bread (1 inch thick, 3 inches wide, 5-6 inches long)

• Handful sprouts

• 1 (15-ounce) can organic

chickpeas

Ingredients for pickled red onion:

• 1 cup red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons agave syrup

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 4 tablespoons water

Ingredients for avocado spread:

• 1 cup mashed avocado

• Small clove garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions:

To pickle onions: Combine onions, agave and salt; let sit 30 minutes. Add water and vinegar. Serve immediately or keep in refrigerator 1 week.

Whisk together tahini, soy milk, maple syrup, vinegar, mustard, salt and cumin. Add chickpeas and mash. Stir to make a thick spread. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.

Combine avocado spread ingredients. Mixture can be lumpy.

Spread a generous amount of avocado mixture on 2 slices of bread. Heap chickpeas over avocado. Top with pickled red onion and sprouts. Top last 2 slices of bread with more avocado spread and turn these slices atop the first two.

Makes 2 sandwiches.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Approximate nutrient analysis per sandwich: 1100 calories, 31 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4000 mg sodium, 175 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 38 g sugar, 37 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.