Hidden Gems

When it comes to these places, there’s more than meets the eye.

Prime Rib Deal

Tanaka Saimin (888 N. Nimitz Hwy. Ste. 103) offers a prime rib special (served after 11 a.m.) on Fridays and Saturdays. Choose from king cut ($28.50) or princess cut ($23.50) prime rib, which comes with soup or salad and sauteed vegetables, along with rice or mashed potatoes.

You can’t leave without getting one of the eatery’s homemade pies. Popular flavors include lilikoi chiffon, banana cream pie and custard pie.

Call 808-524-2020 or visit tanakasaimin.com.

Time to Feast

Kingz Feast, formerly a food truck, now pops up at Club Blue Star in Kalihi (1347 Colburn St.). It’s open for takeout during lunch, and both dine-in and takeout during dinner.

Popular dishes include King Kam ($17.95) — ahi katsu with garlic Sriracha aioli, teriyaki sauce, furikake and green onions — and Queens Furi ($16.95), or furikake salmon topped with imitation crab, mayo, unagi sauce, furikake and green onions.

All plates include a choice of mixed greens, mac salad or rice.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@kingzfeast.hi).

New Lunch Omakase

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Toro Honolulu (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.) has a new lunch omakase from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The omakase sashimi sushi set ($79) includes 12 seasonal selections of fish and shellfish. The set comes with a choice of rice (white, brown or sushi), nori, seasonings and miso soup. Guests can create their own hand rolls or enjoy the seafood sashimi-style.

The seafood might change based on availability, but our set included uni, maguro tuna, hamachi, New Zealand king salmon, Hokkaido scallop, toro with truffles and spicy ahi tuna.

The lunch menu also includes chirashi sets and bowls. Choose from spicy ahi bowl ($26), chirashi bowl ($28), crab, uni and ikura bowl ($39) or tofu salad bowl ($24).

Call 808-583-2492 or visit torohonolulu.com.