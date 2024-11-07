‘Nacho’ Average Pupu

A popular snack prevalent at sports events and theaters, nachos are officially celebrated on Nov. 6. Whether you prefer traditional nachos (tortilla chips and melted nacho cheese) or crave loaded versions, check these out:

Aloha Mamacita

If you’re craving all things birria, Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) has you covered. The biz offers a variety of birria-flavored dishes, ranging from crunch wraps and bomb bites to tacos and bao.

Dining with a group? Opt for the birria nachos, which comprise fresh corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, birria meat, red onions, mozzarella cheese, cilantro and pickled jalapeños, along with a side of sour cream.

Call 808-650-0029 or follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).

Chicken & Brisket

Located in Pearl Highlands Center, Chicken & Brisket (1000 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 217) is a locally owned-and-operated business serving up mouthwatering chicken sandwiches and plates.

During the business’s happy hour, take advantage of discounted pupu and snacks. Kalbi brisket nachos — featuring crispy tortilla chips topped with Korean-style beef brisket, sour cream, cilantro-jalapeño aioli, cheese sauce, kimchi and pickled jalapeños — is a customer fave.

The happy hour menu is available for dine-in only 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Call 808-784-1164 or visit chickenandbrisket.com.

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) is known for its Hawaii regional cuisine and dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Popular starters include crab cakes with wasabi koji sauce, fried chicken with garlic soy sauce, and ahi nachos. The latter features crispy wonton chips topped with ahi and avocado salsa.

Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

Kehau’s Kitchen

Located in Westridge Shopping Center, Kehau’s Kitchen (98-150 Kaonohi St. Ste. B118) offers both local and Hawaiian cuisine.

Start off with the eatery’s popular Kamakaze poke nachos or Mexican-style kalua pork nachos. If you want the best of both worlds, go for the Puaa to Da Poke Nachos, a surf-and-turf combo of kalua pork and a poke of your choice on a bed of housemade wonton chips.

Call 808-487-2220 or visit kehauskitchen.com.

Frida Taqueria

Waipahu-based Frida Taqueria (94-307 Farrington Hwy.) is known for its Mexican fare. Its extensive menu includes quesadillas, street tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more.

The eatery even offers loaded nachos and fries. Choose from savory combos like nachos supreme (steak and shrimp) or Nessa’s Nachos (steak and chorizo).

Call 808-501-3897 or visit

frida-taqueria.com.