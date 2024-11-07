Quick Bites: Healthier, Happier

Healthier, Happier

Plant-based restaurant Ai Love Nalo (41-1025 Kalanianaole Hwy.) in Waimanalo reopened on Oct. 12 after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon arriving at the business, customers can order via a QR code and then pick up their orders for takeout or to enjoy in Ai Love Nalo’s outdoor dining area.

The business’s mission is to feed the people of Hawaii healthy, culturally appropriate and high-nutrient foods. It also supports local farmers.

The menu includes popular dishes like the Medi bowl with beet hummus and baba ganoush, barbecue porto sandwich, tofu poke bowl, Buddha bowl and more.

Ai Love Nalo is open from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.

Visit ailovenalo.com.

Culinary Celebration

Gobble This Up

Arden Waikiki presents a special Thanksgiving menu prepared by chefs Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng that will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27-28.

The main course is a roasted turkey breast-stuffing croquette ($36) with truffled gravy and cranberry sauce. To complement the delicious entree, order any of the restaurant’s satiable sides, including Brussels sprouts with chile pineapple sauce and almonds ($10), fully loaded ulu with cheese, sour cream, chives and Spam ($15), or butternut squash with whipped goat cheese, honey vinaigrette and pepitas ($15).

Patrons may choose either pumpkin or pecan cake ($16 each) with spiced apples for the perfect ending to their meal.

Make reservations at OpenTable or ardenwaikiki.com.

New Lunch Service

ONKEE Korean Grill House (1000 Auahi St. Unit 220) is now open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The new menu features a few bestselling items from its dinner menu in addition to a few new exclusive additions.

A la carte items — with dishes ranging from $16 to $24 — include short rib soup, bibimbap, beef tartare bibimbap, kimchi fried rice, mul-naengmyoen (chilled noodles), kimchi stew and more. There are several lunch sets to choose from, including the bulgogi lunch set ($38) — Seoul-style prime rib-eye bulgogi, and choice of mul-naengmyeon or bibim-naengmyeon (spicy chilled noodles) — and noodles hot pot ($32). The latter comprises thinly sliced prime rib-eye, a variety of vegetables and knife noodles.

In honor of the new lunch menu debuting, the biz is offering a 10% discount off any dishes or combos until Nov. 27.

Visit onkeehi.com.

Spice Up Your Life

Enjoy all things kimchi at the second annual Kimchi Festival, which is hosted by The United Korean Association of Hawaii and takes place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Makiki District Park Field (1527 Keeaumoku St.).

There will be kimchi food booths, tastings, demonstrations and more. This year marks the 121st anniversary of the first Korean immigrants to arrive in Hawaii.

Eventgoers looking to purchase the beloved Korean dish have a plethora of options to choose from, including original kimchi, green onion kimchi, cucumber kimchi, bok choy kimchi and more. There will also be commemorative festival tote bags available for purchase.

The festival will also feature performances by Moanalua Middle School Orchestra, Hawaii Dance Bomb, Maui Dance Klub and other local artists.

Admission and parking (at Makiki District Park) are free.

For more info, visit kimchifestivalhi.com.

Tea Time

The Friends of Iolani Palace and Tea Chest Hawaii debut The Iolani Palace Tea Collection at the ManaUp Showcase, which takes place 5-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Queen Liliuokalani inspired the collection as she and Queen Kapiolani often hosted afternoon tea parties to welcome dignitaries and to also celebrate and connect with the Hawaiian people.

The Iolani Palace Tea Collection showcases three blends that embody the meaning of aloha and the spirit of resilience that defines Hawaiian culture in the modern world. ROYALE is a black tea infused with mango and ohelo berry; HOOMAU is a mamaki blend, comprising organic green rooibos, organic red rooibos, organic lemongrass, organic lemon peel, mamaki, with natural flavors of lemon and vanilla; and OLENA boasts organic turmeric, organic ginger, organic lemongrass, black pepper, moringa and mamaki.

A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go toward The Friends of Iolani Palace. The collection will be available for purchase at the Iolani Palace Gift Shop and online at teachest.com.

For more info about Iolani Palace and The Friends of Iolani Palace, visit

iolanipalace.org.