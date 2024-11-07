UH Hilo women’s soccer is No. 4 in West

Thursday, November 7, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team was ranked No. 4 in the NCAA Division II West Region rankings, released Tuesday.
The West Region will have seven berths in the NCAA tournament, with the champions of the PacWest, California Collegiate Athletic Association and Great Northwest Athletic earning automatic bids.
The remaining four spots will be filled by teams in order of the final NCAA West Region rankings.
Cal Poly is No. 1 and is followed by Concordia-Irvine, Point Loma and Hawaii Hilo.
The Vulcans are 11-1-3 and ranked No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II Top 25 Poll.
Vulcans’ Trujillo claims PacWest honor
Hawaii Hilo midfielder Brian Trujillo on Monday was named PacWest Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week.
Trujillo, a senior from Palmdale, Calif., helped the Vulcans beat Fresno Pacific 3-0 on Saturday.
Hawaii Hilo has posted five shutouts this season.