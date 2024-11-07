Honolulu Star-Advertiser

No. 1 Campbell faces No. 2 Kahuku for the OIA title

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023 Saint Louis’ Titan Lacaden has become an offensive weapon for the Crusaders.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023

Saint Louis’ Titan Lacaden has become an offensive weapon for the Crusaders.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kapolei’s Tama Amisone has moved from quarterback to receiver to take advantage of his talent.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kapolei’s Tama Amisone has moved from quarterback to receiver to take advantage of his talent.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023 Kamehameha’s Taimane Purcell (22) is a two-way player who can impact the game.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023

Kamehameha’s Taimane Purcell (22) is a two-way player who can impact the game.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Quarterback Matai Fuiava, above, is new to the Kahuku offense after transferring late in the season from St. John Bosco. He will oppose veteran Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is Hawaii’s all-time career leader in passing yards.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

Quarterback Matai Fuiava, above, is new to the Kahuku offense after transferring late in the season from St. John Bosco. He will oppose veteran Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is Hawaii’s all-time career leader in passing yards.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.

