No. 1 Campbell faces No. 2 Kahuku for the OIA title
Saint Louis’ Titan Lacaden has become an offensive weapon for the Crusaders.
Kapolei’s Tama Amisone has moved from quarterback to receiver to take advantage of his talent.
Kamehameha’s Taimane Purcell (22) is a two-way player who can impact the game.
Quarterback Matai Fuiava, above, is new to the Kahuku offense after transferring late in the season from St. John Bosco. He will oppose veteran Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is Hawaii’s all-time career leader in passing yards.
Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.