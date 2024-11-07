No. 1 Campbell faces No. 2 Kahuku for the OIA title

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.

Quarterback Matai Fuiava, above, is new to the Kahuku offense after transferring late in the season from St. John Bosco. He will oppose veteran Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is Hawaii’s all-time career leader in passing yards.

Kamehameha’s Taimane Purcell (22) is a two-way player who can impact the game.

Kapolei’s Tama Amisone has moved from quarterback to receiver to take advantage of his talent.

Saint Louis’ Titan Lacaden has become an offensive weapon for the Crusaders.

There’s nothing the Campbell Sabers would like more than to cap their perfect season with OIA and state titles.

With Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, almost three full seasons as Campbell’s quarterback have been unlike almost anything seen by Sabers fans.

Campbell advanced to the OIA Open Division final with a 49-43 comeback win over Kapolei thanks to a herculean effort by Sagapolutele, his offensive line and receivers. They needed all of his 473 passing yards and six touchdowns, which vaulted Sagapolutele past Dillon Gabriel for the all-time passing yardage total.

His Open Division career totals: 10,246 passing yards, 678 completions in 1,049 attempts, 106 TDs and 28 interceptions. Passer rating: 174.69.

Add in the I-AA freshman stats and his totals are: 805 for 1,226, 11,976 yards, 127 TDs and 33 picks.

Passer rating: 176.52.

The 66-plus point increase in his passer rating from junior year to this season is massive.

His receiving corps hasn’t changed much since 2023. They have simply gotten better. Zayden Alviar-Costa’s game of a lifetime last week brings him within range of the 1,000-yard mark: 50 receptions for 962 yards and 11 TDs. Rusten Abang-Perez had already been a clutch performer (64 catches, 937 yards, 13 TDs).

The rally last weekend came without Campbell’s tallest, biggest target, Tyson Ball. He fractured a collarbone during Campbell’s two-weekend break after the regular season.

“He’s our big piece,” Sagapolutele said. “We’re working out guys there.”

When Campbell meets Kahuku on Friday for the OIA Open crown, it will be a game of chess. The teams met on Oct. 19 at Kahuku, a game that Campbell led from start to finish for a 21-13 win.

“It’s Kahuku. You can’t let them get up,” Sagapolutele said.

For most of their 9-0 run so far this season, the No. 1-ranked Sabers have shown as much patience as they have explosiveness. A high-scoring first half is often followed by a long, clock-eating drive to start the second half.

“That’s something we do better now, managing the clock. We have an experienced team and we’re hungry this year,” Sagapolutele said.

And yet, Kahuku’s defense has all the elements it would take to match Campbell’s offensive weaponry. Defensive linemen Ben Roberts, LeBron Williams and Johnny Pasi set the tone.

“They have been excellent all year long. They control the trenches,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

Kapolei was able to shut off Campbell’s ground attack, but couldn’t siphon off Sagapolutele and his pass catchers.

Kahuku may have two of the best defensive backs in the state with Aiden Manutai and Madden Soliai. Sagapolutele will read every coverage, throw deep or short to his spots and trust that his playmakers will beat single coverage every time. His mastery of the deep ball and the swing pass to RB Brystin Sansano means Campbell exploits every square foot of the field. When all else is locked like vice grips, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sagapolutele tucks it and takes off, rarely taking a square hit.

No. 2 Kahuku (6-4 overall), coming off a 35-6 win over Mililani, is relatively healthy and peaking at the right time.

“We’re as healthy as we can be in November. At this point in the season, it’s about maintenance and pain management,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku’s balanced offense may do the most to negate Campbell’s high-scoring offense. If the offensive line, led by seniors Jacob Maiava (6-2, 290) and Spencer Evans (6-3, 260), can sustain drives, Sagapolutele’s opportunities will be minimized.

“All our offensive linemen have the necessary talents to be great,” Carvalho said.

Quarterback Matai Fuiava has picked up the playbook and grown more comfortable in his two games since transferring from St. John Bosco. The junior has passed for 350 yards and three TDs with one interception.

His speed to the perimeter is exceptional, but if he is handing the ball often to RB Malosi Fiatoa, the task becomes simple. Move the chains, freeze Campbell’s fiery-hot offense.

“It’s always going to be way harder than the first time playing a team like Kahuku,” Sagapolutele said. “We have to minimize our mistakes, capitalize on our opportunities and have trust in our game plan. They’re a great team.”

Saint Louis vs.

Kamehameha

Friday, 6 p.m., at Radford

After all the haranguing about Kamehameha being awarded the second-round title without playing a tiebreaker game, the Crusaders and Warriors will settle it on the field.

As of press time Wednesday, Saint Louis President Glenn Medeiros had not heard back from the ILH about his proposal to have a Monday game for the league title in the event Kamehameha wins the game on Friday.

Medeiros’ plan would give the league a true champion in a game between first- and second-round winners, something that both coaches — Kaeo Drummondo of Kamehameha and Tupu Alualu of Saint Louis — say that they would prefer.

Fourth-ranked Saint Louis (6-3 overall) and No. 6 Kamehameha (5-3) are battling for the ILH’s lone Open Division state-tournament berth.

Saint Louis WR Titan Lacaden’s monster game as a RB three weeks ago against Punahou (256 rushing yards, four TDs) wasn’t replicated last weekend, but it set the bar for opposing defenses. Saint Louis’ 35-3 win last week over Punahou turned out to be negligible once the ILH declared Kamehameha, which drew a bye in the three-way tiebreaker, the second-round winner.

The Warriors have not played a game since Oct. 12, a 25-13 loss to Punahou.

“Personally, we just want to focus on getting our players ready for the game,” Drummondo said on Monday. “It’s been so long since we’ve been on the grass. We just want to prove to ourselves we’re a better team than we were on Oct. 12. We know who we’re playing now. We’re going to be ready to play batter.”

The Warriors have relied on the masses defensively. Savili Hiapo Leovao has been a force on the D-line, while Mason Toomalatai is another crucial piece in the trenches.

Duke Alderete-Labuguen leads the linebacking corps while converted wide receiver Linkin Apana has started every game at outside linebacker.

The secondary includes twin brothers Kainaluokala Keaweehu and Kekaialii Keaweehu, Kamakakilohi Lorenzo, Zeal Inn, Kahanu Kamai and Jacob Kaanoi.

Some offensive players, including tight end Taimane Purcell, are in the mix defensively.

“What we face with Titan and their other playmakers is, you have to cover the width of the 54 yards,” Drummondo said. “We need to play consistent and be productive as a unit.”

Mililani vs.

Kapolei

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Radford

When No. 3 Mililani (8-2 overall) and No. 5 Kapolei (5-4) met three weeks ago, the Hurricanes were holding on to a 14-10 fourth-quarter lead before Kekoa Koong found Onosa‘i Salanoa-Emosi for a 25-yard TD.

This OIA Open Division third-place game is elimination mode. The winner qualifies for the state tournament. The loser is done for the year.

A week ago, Kapolei unleashed a new look, moving QB Tama Amisone to receiver for part of the game. The play-making senior was so dynamic (eight rushes for 93 yards and two TDs, three catches for 70 yards, 2 TDs) that Cal extended a scholarship offer.

“Tama is the best pure athlete I have ever coached and can play anywhere, and have a big impact,” Hurricanes coach Darren Hernandez said. “Nothing he does surprises me.”

Sophomore Leysen Rodrigues had played in six games, but this was his biggest opportunity at QB. He passed for 321 yards, three TDs with picks.

“Leysen has sat behind Tama all year and has learned a lot from him. I credit our offensive coordinator, Bobby George, in developing his talent,” Hernandez said.

A steady offensive line that includes Arizona commit Javian Goo (6-4, 280) and Noa Lemau (6-3, 280) is vital to Kapolei’s state-tourney hopes.

“Both guys are smart and three-year starters for us,” Hernandez said.

Mililani had senior QB Kini McMillan at the controls last weekend for the first time since his injury in the season opener. If he returns to his form of 2023, when he was voted All-State offensive player of the year, the Trojans could make a run to the state final again.

“Getting Kini back always makes them a legit contender, so we will have to be able to adapt to his strengths as a quarterback,” Hernandez said. “Mililani is a quality team that knows how to win and knows how to scheme up for big games. They are always a tough out.”

So is Kapolei. In an era of active transferring, Amisone has always been devoted to his hometown.

“This team is resilient and has gotten closer and closer to being an upper-level team in the Open Division,” Hernandez said. “But we still have a few more mountains to climb before we can say we have arrived with the big dogs.”

Leilehua

vs. Kailua

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Farrington

When the OIA Division I schedule began, Kailua (6-5 overall) made the trek to Leilehua (8-3), opened a big lead and hung on for a 33-30 victory. It’s almost fitting that the two proud programs meet for the league title.

The Surfriders lost to Radford, then Moanalua after the win at Leilehua, but have won five in a row since. Coach Joe Wong values his team’s grit.

“Our players, they earned everything. We climbed our way back to where we are right now. That can only happen by them trusting the process, by them having unselfishness,” he said.

The next-level trust was tested on a sweltering-hot, 107-degree day in Las Vegas when Kailua played Coronado. Despite the preseason loss, the team passed a crucial test of character, Wong said.

‘Instead of giving up, we fought and made it a game. That helped us, that fight we showed against Coronado,” he said.

Kailua’s senior group has been in the trenches for years.

“Some of them were sophomores, and now together for two, three years. Some were there way back in COVID,” Wong said, referring to the abbreviated 2021 season.

The dual-QB approach has worked for the Surfriders exceedingly well. Isaiah Keaunui-Demello has a pinpoint touch on his throws (2,121 yards, 23 TDs, seven INTs), while defensive back Romeo Ortiz can spell Keaunui-Demello and bring a game-breaking threat in the open field.

“They support each other. When you boil it down, the players play the game. The outside noise, they’ve blocked out everything,” Wong said.

Teams with strong community roots are the norm in OIA D-I and D-II.

“Us and Kailua, man, we took our cracks in the Open Division,” Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu said. “We were some of the smaller schools when we returned from the pandemic. A lot of folks in our communities left. For Joe and I, it hits home to be in this opportunity because it’s taken us four years to get back to this spot. Our families are returning. It’s definitely humbling to know what we had to go through.”

The Mules have seen greater chemistry on offense as Bennett Strobel has acclimated since his return.

“He’s living up to what he’s been working for. Everything he’s gone through, getting through his own injury and learning a new system. Playing with his teammates, that’s the cool part. Guys he’s played with in the past.”

The junior has passed for 1,307 yards with 16 TDs and four picks. He can make a lot of different throws short and deep, but the emergence of RB Cameron Keeve (872 yards, seven TDs) and a trusted group of receivers led by Talon Tarpley (50 receptions, 680 yards, eight TDs) makes Leilehua a tough test for any defense.

Offensive lineman Manamoui Muti (6-7, 260) gets plenty of attention, while sophomore Fuchollo Garcia and freshman Chaysten Maauga (6-4, 270) are matching Muti’s work ethic on and off the field.

The young Mules, Kurisu added, have matured this fall.

“The kids learned what happens if you don’t play football the right way, if you allow yourself to get caught up into what we call personal battles,” he said. “We learned that we’ve got to be unselfish.”

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp 9 183 252 3 3,002 45

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis 9 127 191 6 1,613 16

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 9 101 179 6 1,439 14

Hunter Fujikawa, Punahou 9 119 230 11 1,431 10

Donny Faavi, Farrington 6 82 134 8 868 6

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 8 69 117 5 709 7

Leysen Rodrigues, Kapolei 7 44 70 3 659 7

Troy Mariteragi, Kahuku 6 56 101 8 488 3

David Vidinha, Waipahu 4 41 93 6 464 4

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 6 47 65 4 422 6

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 9 96 728 10 7.6 80.9

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 8 114 559 2 4.9 69.9

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 8 93 540 6 5.8 67.5

Nelson Aau, Punahou 7 112 469 9 4.2 67.0

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 9 81 461 4 5.7 51.2

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 6 36 400 6 11.1 66.7

Brystin Sansano, Campbell 9 86 383 5 4.5 42.6

Malosi Fiatoa, Kahuku 9 91 339 6 3.7 37.7

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 6 63 273 3 4.3 45.5

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu 3 60 261 3 4.4 87.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 9 50 962 11 19.2 106.9

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 9 64 937 13 14.6 104.1

Zion White, Punahou 9 45 668 7 14.8 74.2

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 8 25 575 6 23.0 71.9

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 8 26 534 5 20.5 66.8

Zayne Pasion, Kapolei 9 34 453 6 13.3 50.3

Tyson Ball, Campbell 8 20 410 7 20.5 51.3

Maui Remigio, Kapolei 5 10 330 3 33.0 66.0

Hashley Kingston Siliado, St.Louis 9 32 297 4 9.3 33.0

Chansen Smith, Farrington 7 25 290 2 11.6 41.4

DIVISION I STATISTICS

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 10 201 299 4 2,416 24

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello, Kailua 10 137 232 7 1,948 23

Isaac Harney, Moanalua 8 153 232 7 1,828 21

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 6 105 170 9 1,428 17

Afi Togafau, Radford 7 94 165 5 1,377 14

Bennett Strobel, Leilehua 7 104 179 4 1,307 14

AJ Tuifua, Damien 5 84 123 4 1,290 23

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 8 76 164 8 1,084 8

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Wain. 9 70 128 6 993 6

Jonah Galanto, Pearl City 8 82 171 6 921 4

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 10 126 913 8 7.2 91.3

Jones Vierra, ‘Iolani 10 168 670 9 4.0 67.0

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 5 87 599 7 6.9 119.8

Alika Idica, Waianae 9 143 575 4 4.0 63.9

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae 9 40 488 3 12.2 54.2

Zeke Schulz, Radford 7 59 459 4 7.8 65.6

Caysen Samson, Kailua 8 67 459 4 6.9 57.4

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 7 103 435 6 4.2 62.1

JJ Rezentes, Kailua 7 54 365 2 6.8 52.1

Clayton Quidachay, Kailua 4 49 343 1 7.0 85.8

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani 10 75 1,107 12 14.8 110.7

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani 9 62 799 6 12.9 88.8

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 9 54 762 11 14.1 84.7

Talon Tarpley, Leilehua 10 53 729 7 13.8 72.9

Stoney Pocock, Kailua 10 37 641 7 17.3 64.1

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 9 39 622 6 15.9 69.1

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 7 39 539 9 13.8 77.0

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 7 31 516 3 16.6 73.7

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 7 30 465 4 15.5 66.4

Michael Robinson, Radford 6 17 458 7 26.9 76.3

DIVISION II STATISTICS

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 8 94 186 7 1,449 13

Emery Abilla, Waialua 8 90 178 8 1,329 13

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 7 78 186 7 1,157 15

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 9 66 158 9 802 4

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 5 49 104 12 688 7

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 6 39 69 5 493 6

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 8 49 83 2 455 6

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 6 35 54 1 430 4

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 3 23 39 0 303 2

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 2 21 35 2 235 2

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Vance Ramolete, Kalaheo 7 90 578 4 6.4 82.6

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 6 94 482 1 5.1 80.3

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 7 67 471 6 7.0 67.3

Logan Thompson, Castle 5 67 458 6 6.8 91.6

Aiden Kahele, Castle 7 97 452 1 4.7 64.6

Aiden Leong, Kaiser 7 52 449 7 8.6 64.1

Riley Burton, Castle 8 81 445 3 5.5 55.6

Kaunnahe Kalahiki-Gohier, Castle 7 53 441 9 8.3 63.0

Brady Kim, Kaiser 7 67 413 8 6.2 59.0

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 3 65 393 6 6.0 131.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 9 44 649 6 14.8 72.1

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roosevelt 7 38 558 6 14.7 79.7

Sky Hirota, Waialua 7 29 448 4 15.4 64.0

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 6 18 407 7 22.6 67.8

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 10 28 368 1 13.1 36.8

Germaine Bagasol, Waialua 7 25 357 2 14.3 51.0

Caleb Hamasaki, Kaiser 8 24 316 7 13.2 39.5

Chance Baqui, Kalaheo 6 22 296 5 13.5 49.3

Ezekiel Kule-Matias, Kaimuki 5 14 292 4 20.9 58.4

William Aarona, Roosevelt 7 12 266 2 22.2 38.0

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

OIA Open championship

>> Campbell vs. Kahuku,

7:30 p.m., at Farrington

ILH championship

>> Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha,

6 p.m., at Radford

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

OIA Open third-place game

>> Mililani vs. Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.,

at Radford

OIA Division II championship

>> Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m.,

at Farrington

OIA Division I championship

>> Leilehua vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m.,

at Farrington