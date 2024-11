Scoreboard – November 7, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BOWLING

Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA Championships: Day 1, 9 a.m. at

Schofield Bowling Center.

GOLF

LPGA Lotte Championship: second round, 6:45 a.m. at Hoakalei Golf Course.

SOCCER

College women: Big West Championship, semifinals, UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Davis, 4 p.m.; Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Fall Preseason Classic,

Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall

Invitational, 8 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Pacific vs. San Jose State, 4:30 p.m.;

Life Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Embry-Riddle

Aeronautical (Ariz.) vs. Chaminade,

5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

BOWLING

Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA Championships: Day 2, 9 a.m. at

Schofield Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

ILH Open Division: Championship, Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Open Division: Tournament

Championship, Kahuku vs. Campbell,

7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, third round, all day at Hoakalei Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Fall Preseason Classic, Fullerton College vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Fullerton College vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall

Invitational, 3 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Boys JV I

Wednesday

Punahou-Gold 56, Mid-Pacific 42

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu

Regional Park

Wednesday

Kupuna Kane 6, Yankees 70’s 5

Makules 11, Fat Katz 70’s 5

Ho‘o Ikaika 17, Sons of Hawaii 10

Hui Ohana 14, Na Pueo 2

Hawaiians 7, Golden Eagles 6

Aikane 19, Waipio 1

Bad Company 15, Na Kahuna 14

Firehouse 10, Lokahi 7

Sportsmen 21, Yankees 9

Fat Katz 13, Islanders 12

Zen 20, Kool Katz 9

Go Deep 13, P.H. Shipyard 12

Action 14, Praise The Lord 9

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Boys JV

‘Iolani 2, Punahou-Blue 1

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue 3, Punahou-Gold 1

AIR RIFLERY

OIA All-Stars

EASTERN DIVISION

Boys

Player of the Year: Ian Sloman

(Moanalua)

Coach of the Year: Bruce Yonesaki

(Moanalua)

First Team

Ian Sloman (Moan); Tyson Tinh (Moan); Reef Tolosa (Kais); Liam Madiam (Kail);

Eliott Shimoda (Moan); Rowan Balagtas (Kais).

Second Team

Aiden Gia-Diep (Kaln); Nakoa Suzukawa (Cast); Anson Li (Kaln); Owen Noguchi (Kaln); Chase Wakabayashi (Cast); Kody Hayashi (Kaln).

Girls

Player of the Year: Haley Jeong (Kailua)

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hooker (Kailua)

First Team

Chloe Lee (Moan); Charis Pettiford (Moan); Mikayla Hashimoto (Moan); Haley Jeong (Kail); Jazmin Ramos (Moan); Laureen

Fujikawa (Kail).

Second Team

Shelby Oda-Galisa (Roos); Kalea Santos (Kaln); Schindel Summer (Cast); Katherine

Tsuzaki (Kaln); Keira Lam (Kaln); Sophia Ha (Moan).

WESTERN DIVISION

Boys Player of the Year: Rylan Koga (Pearl City)

Coach of the Year: James Esteban

(Leilehua)

First Team

Rylan Koga (PC); Landon Ujimori (Wain); Chase Dayacos (Wail); Brayden Balmoja (Wail); Ayden Clark (Lei); Ezra Rohan (Lei).

Second Team

Ryan Takeuchi (PC); Kanoa Domingo (Waip); Jaden Thai (PC); Brody Trask (Wail); Zane Dean-Verdadero (PC); Ezekiel Fitzsimmons (Wail).

Girls

Player of the Year: Tessa Carr (Mililani)

Coaches of the Year: Lelan Aranaydo and Les Aranaydo (Pearl City)

First Team

Tessa Carr (Mil); Jenna Liang (PC); Ella Wenceslao (PC); Isabel Rohan (Lei); Sarah Yogi (PC); Reagan Chang (PC).

Second Team

Calie Yoda (PC); Kimberly Grace Barit (Lei); Madison Heath (Wail); Eva Shriver-

Kealoha (Wail); Caitlyn Yamada (Wain); Logyn Puahala (PC).

UH SCHEDULES

FOOTBALL

(Record: 4-5; 2-2 Mountain West)

Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Delaware St. W, 35-14

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA L, 13-16

Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston L, 13-31

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa W, 36-7

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego St.! L, 24-27

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! L, 7-28

Sat., Oct. 19 at Wash. St. L, 10-42

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! W, 34-13

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! W, 21-20

Saturday vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! 10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(Record: 15-7 overall; 9-3 Big West)

Fri., Aug. 30. vs. SMU# W, 3-2

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. San Diego# W, 3-1

Fri., Sept. 6 vs. Pepperdine L, 2-3

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-2

Tue., Sept. 10 vs. Texas State W, 3-1

Fri., Sept. 13 vs. Oregon State@ W, 3-2

Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Texas State@ W, 3-2

Tue., Sept. 17 at UNLV L, 2-3

Fri., Sept. 20 at Texas L, 1-3

Sat., Sept. 21 at Baylor L, 1-3

Fri., Sept. 27 vs. UC Irvine! L, 2-3

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. CS Fullerton! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 4 at UC San Diego! W, 3-2

Sat., Oct. 5 at Long Beach St.! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. UC Davis! L, 1-3

Sun., Oct. 13 vs. UC Riverside! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 18 at Cal Poly! W, 3-0

Sat., Oct. 19 at UCSB! L, 0-3

Tue., Oct. 22 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

Sun., Oct. 27 vs. CS Northridge! W, 3-2

Fri., Nov. 1 vs. UCSB! W, 3-0

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cal Poly! W, 3-1

Today at UC Riverside! 5 p.m.

Saturday at UC Davis! 5 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 15 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 22 at CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 at UC Irvine! 2 p.m.

The Big West Tournament is Nov. 27-30 in

Irvine, Calif.

#—Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Classic

@—Outrigger Invitational

!—Big West match