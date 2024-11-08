Letter: Election result ruinous for marginalized groups

Way to go America. A narcissistic felon, sexual predator, pathological liar, misogynist, dictator wannabe, anti-gay fraud was elected to the highest office in the land. But hey, he is a rich white man who says he will control women’s bodies whether they like it or not.

The incoming vice president wants women forced to bear children and doesn’t think childless women deserve to vote. A billionaire (Elon Musk) suggests ordinary Americans suffer “temporary hardship” so the rich get richer and the poor are kept in their place. Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run wild with health care — no one will have to be vaccinated, allowing diseases to spread widely. Science will not be believed.

People Trump sees as “less than” — the LGBTQI community, women, immigrants and the poor — are the ones targeted to suffer the hardships. Rich white men, you are in the clear. Trump clearly told us his plans.

Linda Kim

Nuuanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter