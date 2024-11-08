Letter: Trump’s powerful policy will make America great

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The American people have spoken as Donald Trump will be our 47th president. Americans will enjoy a thriving and prosperous economy as Donald Trump unleashes his promised agenda of lower taxes, less regulations and affordable food and gas prices. He will make our country energy independent again and enhance our image as a world leader in oil and gas production.

Trump will close our borders and deport thousands of immigrants who entered illegally back to their home countries, especially the violent criminals who are terrorizing our communities and cities. He will send a message to our adversaries — China, Russia, North Korea and Iran — that America will strive for world peace through military strength.

For the next four years, Donald Trump will make America great again.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

