Letter: U.S. must stop support of violent colonial Zionism

I’ve noted a steady reduction in pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist and anti-genocidal commentary. It’s as if dissenters like me are burned out, despondent, arrested or resigned to our government’s enabling and abetting colonial Zionism’s vindictive agenda of domination — equally of Palestine and our once-free country. Dual loyalists, Zionist Israel-firsters abound.

I see every day on dedicated news outlets like DemocracyNow! many hundreds of thousands of Gazan children, women and men slaughtered and maimed for a year-plus in their reduced-to-rubble concentration camp. How can this be?

I’m a 4.5-year Army veteran and retired federal civil servant, a would-like-to-be patriot. But it’s difficult to impossible when the Republican/Democratic duopoly is in service to the pernicious forces of said colonial Zionism: surely at the top of the worst criminal, unacceptable abominations in all of history.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

