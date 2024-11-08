Letter: U.S. Navy must own its role in Red Hill disaster

U.S. Navy Capt. James Sullivan, right, speaks during a March 21 Red Hill Community Representation Initiative meeting at Olelo Studios.

My sincerest congratulations to editorial page editor Lucy Young-Oda for receiving second-place honors in the Carmage Walls Commentary Prize competition for editorials.

Ms. Young-Oda is commended for her “excellent work on the Red Hill spill, taking on the tough wrong-doer…the U.S. Navy.” She had discussed the Navy’s efforts to evade accountability, and efforts to get straight answers.

Red Hill is currently a factor in the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s (BWS) plan to raise Oahu water rates 66%. BWS manager, Ernest Lau, filed a $1.2 billion claim with the Navy on Oct. 28 of last year to recover BWS’ costly mitigation work in response to the Navy’s 20,000 gallon toxic fuel release. True to form, the Navy has disgracefully failed to respond.

When is the Navy going to take r esponsibility for its Red Hill mess?

Water truly matters!

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

