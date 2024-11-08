Off the news: OHA trustee incumbents reelected to board

The three Office of Hawaiian Affairs incumbents with seats at stake were reelected Tuesday: at-large trustee Keli‘i Akina with 165,273 votes (nearly 61%); Molokai-Lanai trustee Luana Alapa (142,124 votes; 60%); and Kauai-Niihau trustee Dan Ahuna (131,099 votes; 56%). Hawaii island’s trustee position, vacated by Mililani Trask, went decisively to former U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele in the primary.

The reelected trustees to the nine-member board have been generally approving of OHA’s 15-year strategic plan, adopted in 2020 — a priority for CEO Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira, who assumed that role just over a year ago. Time to get to work, for the betterment of Native Hawaiians.