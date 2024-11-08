Off the news: Pearl Harbor free for some on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, free admission to the Pearl Harbor historic sites is being offered on Monday to all veterans, as well as to active-duty military personnel and their dependents. Further, for all U.S. Marines and their dependents, it’s free admission throughout the holiday weekend, in honor of the Marines’ birthday. Be sure to bring valid military ID or documentation of service.

Visiting Pearl Harbor is a fitting way to honor service to the country, as the national icons here embody the legacy, valor and sacrifices of World War II. These include the battleship USS Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum and Pacific Historic Parks.