New leaders in the state House of Representatives were announced Thursday. They are Majority Leader Sean Quinlan, left, Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa, Speaker Nadine Nakamura, Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama and Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd.

A state lawmaker from Kauai has become the new speaker of the state House of Representatives and the first woman to hold the position.

Rep. Nadine Nakamura (D, Hanalei-Princeville- Kapaa) won the job to lead the 51-member House with a majority of votes from colleagues, and assumed the role Wednesday from outgoing Rep. Scott Saiki, who lost his reelection bid in the Aug. 7 primary election.

“I’m deeply honored by the support of my House colleagues to lead the State House of Representatives,” Nakamura said in a statement in a Thursday news release announcing the appointment. “I’m committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we prepare for the 33rd Legislative Session.”

Nakamura was House majority leader for the past two years and also was chair of the House Committee on Legislative Management during the 2024 session. She was first elected to the House in 2016, and before that was Kauai County’s managing director under then-Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. from 2013 to 2016 after serving on the Kauai County Council from 2010 to 2013.

Saiki (D, Ala Moana- Kakaako-Downtown) had been House speaker since 2018 and a member of the House for 30 years. He was unseated by Kim Coco Iwamoto, a former state Board of Education member who received 2,668 votes to 2,412 for Saiki in the primary election. Saiki’s term in the House ended Wednesday.

Other top House leadership positions also were announced Thursday.

Serving as vice speaker will be Rep. Linda Ichiyama (D, Fort Shafter Flats-Salt Lake-Pearl Harbor). Previously, this position was held by Rep. Greggor Ilagan (D, Hawaiian Paradise Park-Hawaiian Beaches-Leilani Estates).

Replacing Nakamura as majority leader is Rep. Sean Quinlan (D, Waialua- Haleiwa-Punaluu).

Rep. Dee Morikawa (D, Niihau-Hanapepe-Waimea) retains her position as majority floor leader.

A new position of majority caucus leader is held by Rep. Chris Todd (D, Hilo- Keaau-Ainaloa).

The strong neighbor island representation in House leadership is something Nakamura said her team is proud to uphold.

Republicans in the House voted Thursday to change some lower-tier leadership roles under continuing Minority Leader Rep. Lauren Matsumoto (R, Mililani-Waipio Acres-Mililani Mauka), continuing Assistant Minority Leader Rep. David Alcos (R, Ocean Pointe-Barbers Point) and continuing Minority Floor Leader Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei).

Newly elected Rep. Julie Reyes Oda (R, Ewa Beach- Iroquois Point) will be assistant minority floor leader in the House.

Rep. Elijah Pierick (R, Royal Kunia-Waipahu- Honouliuli) has become House minority whip after serving as an assistant minority floor leader following a close contest in Tuesday’s general election where he held a slight lead as of the latest vote count update Thursday after trailing in earlier counts representing around 90% or more of all votes.

Rep. Kanani Souza (R, Kapolei-Makakilo) has become House minority policy leader after previously serving as minority whip. Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley) was previously minority policy leader in the House.

Matsumoto noted that the Republican caucus in the House is now nine members, up from six previously and the most in the past 20 years.

“The Republican Caucus is committed to making a difference for the people of Hawaii,” she said in a statement. “Greater party balance in the Legislature will provide more conversation and better outcomes for our communities.”

In the 25-member Senate, leadership roles for the majority party are continuing as they were previously under Senate President Ron Kouchi (D, Kauai-Niihau).

Republicans in the Senate have resumed having leadership roles after two years without any because of an impasse.

Sen. Brenton Awa (R, Kaneohe-Laie-Mokuleia), who prevailed in his reelection bid Tuesday, has become Senate minority leader after first being elected in 2022 when he joined Sen. Kurt Fevella, who until then was the only Republican in the Senate. Awa and Fevella could not agree on leadership for the 2023 or 2024 legislative sessions, so there was none between the two.

Newly elected Sen. Samantha DeCorte (R, Nanakuli-Waianae-Makaha) helped resolve the impasse between Awa and Fevella and will be Senate minority floor leader.

Fevella (R, Ewa Beach-Ocean Pointe-Iroquois Point) is now assistant minority floor leader in the Senate.

The 33rd regular session of the Legislature is scheduled to convene Jan. 15.