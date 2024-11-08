On the Move: Kyler Kokubun and Keenan Rothenborg

Swipe or click to see more

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has named Kyler Kokubun director of franchisee communications. Kokubun joins with nearly 15 years’ experience at Consolidated Theatres, where he served numerous positions in marketing, customer service and community engagement, including service associate to marketing and events manager.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has named Keenan Rothenborg as sales manager. Rothenborg joined the resort in 2019, holding leadership positions in its Recreation and In-Room Dining departments, and has also served on Marriott International Hawaii’s Next Gen Business Council.

