A Lim Kim teed off in the second round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club on Thursday.

A rainbow accompanied by a slight drizzle graced Hoakalei Country Club late Thursday afternoon.

They appeared to bless a birdie barrage by A Lim Kim, who at the time was separating herself from the rest of the leaderboard with three holes left to play in the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

But things changed fast.

Kim’s nearly completed monster round that gave her a two-stroke lead with four birdies on the first six holes of her back nine ended in a way that might haunt her later.

Instead of putting the finishing touches on a masterpiece, Kim bogeyed her last two holes.

She still finished with a 3-under 69 for the day, but Kim’s late lapses allowed Nataliya Guseva, Ruixin Liu and Yuri Yoshida to start today’s third round tied with her at 9 under for the tournament.

Guseva had an eagle on the par-4 No. 7 hole.

“I holed it out from 110 meters, which was probably the highlight of the day today,” she said. “I didn’t even see the ball going in, but, no, it was cool. I like that it just brings you more fire … I was just like, you know, just go out there with the confidence and make more birdies.”

That’s what she did — three birdies after the eagle helped her to a share of the lead going into the third round.

Kim’s coming-back-to-the-pack of the last two holes didn’t seem to bother her afterward. The 2020 U.S. Open winner knows there’s a lot more golf left to be played, and chose to assess her round in its entirety, not just on how it ended.

“Really good momentum, and then shot it good, putting it good,” Kim said. “It’s good today.”

Late charges by Americans Ryann O’Toole and Auston Kim propelled them into fifth and sixth place, two and three strokes behind Kim.

Then five more golfers — among them Savannah Grewal and Polly Mack, who were right behind Kim much of the afternoon — are tied for seventh at 6 under. Nasa Hataoka is also at T7 after shooting the day’s best round with 8-under 64 and moving up 81 places.

Kim started the round with a one-shot edge atop a tightly packed leaderboard. But Yoshida grabbed the lead early Thursday, finishing her morning round strong with birdies on the final two holes.

She was alone atop the leaderboard during the early afternoon, until Kim caught fire in the middle of her back nine to get to 11 under with three holes left.

Meanwhile, Guseva tied Kim briefly at 10 under with birdies at 14 and 15.

All nine players at the top of the leaderboard after the first round represented different countries. The same is true now of the four leaders: Kim (Korea), Guseva (Russia), Yoshida (Japan) and Liu (China).

Malia Nam, a Kaiser High grad and LPGA rookie, grinded out pars on the last 10 holes, after two birdies on the first three were negated by three bogeys before the turn.

“I did what I needed to do, but it was a little more stressful than I’d like. I knew I had to make par on the last hole,” said Nam, who added that she hasn’t been putting as well as she’d like.

But it was good enough for 1 over to go with her 1 under on Wednesday, and earn the tourney’s only local player tee times for today and Saturday since she made the cut line of even par.

Angela Stanford is at the other end of the career path from Nam, but also had a special reason for wanting to make it past the second round. The seven-time LPGA winner with $12.3 million in career earnings announced earlier this year on social media that this would likely be her final event as a full-time LPGA Tour member.

And, it looked like Thursday’s might be her final round.

That was before Stanford chipped in for an eagle on No. 18 to card a 70, and stand at 1 under midway through the event.

“You can’t finish in the top 10 if you don’t play the weekend, so I had to get that part first,” Stanford said. “So anything can happen out here. … You know, I’ll just chip away at it the next two days and see what happens.”

Stanford pulled off a very notable strong finish in Hawaii in 2009. Michelle Wie was ahead of her by three shots with eight holes left at the SBS Open at Turtle Bay when Stanford caught fire with three birdies down the stretch to win.

Stanford has now made the cut nine times in 11 starts at Lotte. Her best placing was second in 2014, the year Wie, who is now retired, won the tournament.

LOTTE SCORES, TEE TIMES

LPGA LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Hoakalei Golf Course

Thursday

Second Round; par 72

Nataliya Guseva ……………………..68-67—135

A Lim Kim………………………………..66-69—135

Ruixin Liu …………………………………67-68—135

Yuri Yoshida …………………………….68-67—135

Ryann O’Toole…………………………70-66—136

Auston Kim………………………………71-66—137

Savannah Grewal …………………..68-70—138

Nasa Hataoka …………………………74-64—138

You Min Hwang …………………….. 69-69—138

Polly Mack……………………………….67-71—138

Angel Yin …………………………………70-68—138

Perrine Delacour………………………67-72—139

Hyo Joo Kim…………………………….70-69—139

Jin Young Ko……………………………70-69—139

Grace Kim……………………………….72-68—140

Frida Kinhult…………………………….71-69—140

Jeong Eun Lee ………………………..69-71—140

Sophia Popov………………………….73-67—140

Yue Ren …………………………………..69-71—140

Pavarisa Yoktuan…………………….71-69—140

Ashleigh Buhai………………………..70-71—141

Jodi Ewart Shadoff………………….73-68—141

Clariss Guce …………………………..69-72—141

Brooke Henderson…………………70-71—141

So Young Lee………………………….71-70—141

Pernilla Lindberg……………………..71-70—141

Thidapa Suwannapura……………69-72—141

Robyn Choi…………………………….. 70-72—142

Amanda Doherty ……………………. 70-72—142

Lindy Duncan …………………………. 72-70—142

Ayaka Furue……………………………. 70-72—142

Sofia Garcia…………………………….74-68—142

Kristen Gillman………………………..71-71—142

Erika Hara………………………………..73-69—142

Gina Kim………………………………….69-73—142

Aline Krauter…………………………… 70-72—142

Yan Liu…………………………………….. 70-72—142

Gaby Lopez ……………………………. 72-70—142

Bianca Pagdanganan ……………. 67-75—142

Annie Park……………………………….74-68—142

Emily Kristine Pedersen…………. 70-72—142

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard…….74-68—142

Yu Jin Sung…………………………….. 72-70—142

Arpichaya Yubol………………………71-71—142

Liqi Zeng…………………………………. 72-70—142

Georgia Hall ……………………………72-71—143

Gurleen Kaur………………………….. 70-73—143

Stephanie Kyriacou………………… 70-73—143

Morgane Metraux…………………… 73-70—143

Azahara Munoz ………………………. 70-73—143

Kiira Riihijarvi…………………………… 70-73—143

Sophia Schubert…………………….71-72—143

Angela Stanford …………………….. 73-70—143

Xiaowen Yin……………………………. 73-70—143

Hye Jin Choi……………………………. 72-72—144

Olivia Cowan……………………………70-74—144

Muni He …………………………………..69-75—144

Yu-Sang Hou……………………………70-74—144

So Mi Lee………………………………..72-72—144

Caroline Masson……………………..70-74—144

Malia Nam…………………………….71-73—144

Yuna Nishimura……………………….69-75—144

Paula Reto………………………………..70-74—144

Mao Saigo………………………………..74-70—144

Elizabeth Szokol ……………………..71-73—144

Failed to make the cut

Laetitia Beck…………………………… 72-73—145

Celine Borge………………………….. 74-71—145

Lauren Hartlage……………………… 72-73—145

Soo Bin Joo ……………………………. 74-71—145

Minji Kang……………………………….. 74-71—145

Cheyenne Knight…………………….76-69—145

Yu Liu……………………………………….69-76—145

Hee-Young Park………………………69-76—145

Alena Sharp…………………………….70-75—145

Jennifer Song ………………………….69-76—145

Kelly Tan………………………………….. 73-72—145

Laura Wearn…………………………… 74-71—145

Marina Alex……………………………… 73-73—146

Hyo Joon Jang………………………….72-74—146

Danielle Kang………………………….71-75—146

Minami Katsu…………………………..73-73—146

Maude-Aimee Leblanc…………….74-72—146

Jeongeun Lee………………………….70-76—146

Roberta Liti ……………………………..73-73—146

Hira Naveed……………………………..74-72—146

Honorine Nobuta Ferry……………74-72—146

Pornanong Phatlum………………..76-70—146

Dottie Ardina ……………………………70-77—147

Pei-Yun Chien………………………….67-80—147

Isabella Fierro…………………………. 72-75—147

Mone Inami …………………………….. 72-75—147

Caroline Inglis ………………………… 75-72—147

Jiwon Jeon………………………………..77-70—147

Haeji Kang………………………………..73-74—147

Alana Uriell……………………………… 71-76—147

Jing Yan…………………………………….73-74—147

Maria Fassi……………………………….74-74—148

Min Lee ……………………………………72-76—148

Kaitlin Milligan …………………………75-73—148

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap ………74-74—148

Dewi Weber……………………………..74-74—148

Matilda Castren………………………73-76—149

Ssu-Chia Cheng…………………….. 74-75—149

Mina Kreiter…………………………….. 75-74—149

Mary Liu …………………………………..73-76—149

Emma Talley…………………………….76-73—149

Daniela Darquea……………………..73-77—150

Sandra Gal……………………………….74-76—150

Eun-Hee Ji………………………………..74-76—150

Ga young Lee………………………….75-75—150

Jennifer Chang…………………………74-77—151

Cydney Clanton………………………76-75—151

Kaitlyn Papp……………………………. 73-78—151

Gigi Stoll………………………………….71-80—151

Benedetta Moresco ………………..78-74—152

Ana Pelaez Trivino…………………..72-81—153

Hinako Shibuno………………………75-79—154

Amelia Lewis ……………………………77-79—156

Alexandra Forsterling ……………..78-81—159

Tee Times

Third Round

7:25 a.m. — Yuna Nishimura

7:30 a.m. — Paula Reto, Muni He

7:40 a.m. — Yu-Sang Hou, Caroline Masson

7:50 a.m. — Elizabeth Szokol, Olivia Cowan

8:00 a.m. — Somi Lee, Malia Nam

8:10 a.m. — Mao Saigo, Hye-Jin Choi

8:20 a.m. — Stephanie Kyriacou, Kiira Riihijarvi

8:30 a.m. — Azahara Munoz, Gurleen Kaur

8:40 a.m. — Georgia Hall, Sophia Schubert

8:50 a.m. — Xiaowen Yin, Morgane Metraux

9 a.m. — Bianca Pagdanganan, Angela

Stanford

9:10 a.m. — Aline Krauter, Gina Kim

9:20 a.m. — Ayaka Furue, Robyn Choi

9:30 a.m. — Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

9:40 a.m. — Arpichaya Yubol, Amanda

Doherty

9:50 a.m. — Liqi Zeng, Kristen Gillman

10 a.m. — Yu Jin Sung, Gaby Lopez

10:10 a.m. — Erika Hara, Lindy Duncan

10:20 a.m. — Annie Park, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

10:30 a.m. — Jasmine Suwannapura, Sofia

Garcia

10:40 a.m. — Brooke Henderson, Clariss

Guce

10:50 a.m. — Soyoung Lee, Ashleigh Buhai

11:00 a.m. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Pernilla

Lindberg

11:10 a.m. — Jeongeun Lee5, Yue Ren

11:20 a.m. — Frida Kinhult, Pavarisa Yoktuan

11:30 a.m. — Sophia Popov, Grace Kim

11:40 a.m. — Jin Young Ko, Perrine Dela

11:50 a.m. — Polly Mack, Hyo Joo Kim

Noon — Youmin Hwang, Savannah Grewal

12:10 p.m. — Nasa Hataoka, Angel Yin

12:20 p.m. — Ryann O’Toole, Auston Kim

12:30 p.m. — Ruixin Liu, A Lim Kim

12:40 p.m. — Nataliya Guseva, Yuri Yoshida