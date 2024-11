REBELS OFFENSE

WR—1 Casey Cain 6-3 200 Jr.

WR—21 Jacob De Jesus 5-7 175 Sr.

WR—11 Ricky White III 6-1 190 Sr.

LT—74 Jalen St. John 6-5 330 Sr.

LG—75 Anton Ambuehl 6-6 300 Jr.

C—65 Jack Hasz 6-4 295 Sr.

RG—78 Mathyus Su‘a 6-3 325 Sr.

RT—70 Tiger Shanks 6-5 325 Sr.

TE—19 Kaleo Ballungay 6-7 265 Sr.

QB—6 Hajj-Malik Williams 6- 205 Sr.

RB—9 Jai’Den Thomas 5-9 180 So.

After leading the Rebels to a 3-0 start, Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka announced in September he was leaving the team, citing an alleged NIL promise that he claimed was not fulfilled. Proving the system — offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense — is greater than the parts, the Rebels averaged 41.4 points and 420.2 yards the next five games. As a record-setting receiver at Tulsa (31.9 yards per catch in 2007), Marion learned spread concepts set at a rat-a-tat pace under then Golden Hurricane coach Todd Graham. While coaching at Waynesboro High in Pennsylvania, Marion concocted the Go-Go, a mashup of the triple option and spread. In 2017, Marion’s Go-Go helped 45-point underdog Howard beat UNLV in the biggest oddsmaker upset in NCAA history. After several assistant coaching stints, including UH’s receivers coach in 2020, Marion was hired on head coach Barry Odom’s first UNLV staff in 2023. When Jayden Maiava transferred to USC at the end of last season, UNLV brought in transfers Hajj-Malik Williams and Sluka to compete with Kailua High grad Cameron Friel for the QB1 job. Sluka won in training camp, but Marion still divided the reps during the season. That led to an easy transition when Williams took over the offense. With two backs in the backfield — bunched, to each side or in a wishbone look — and wideout Ricky White split wide, Williams has at least three options: handoff, keeper or play-action pass. In short-yardage situations, the Rebels can motion three extra blockers to the right of the formation or set up a four-wide spread to thin the defense. In five starts, Williams already is the top rusher (6.2 yards per carry) and has accounted for 17 TDs — 12 by air, 5 by cleats. White has made 52% of the Rebels’ catches. While H-back Christian Moore is mostly a blocker, tight end Kaleo Ballungay has three TDs on seven red-zone catches.

REBELS DEFENSE

DE—28 Fisher Camac 6-7 250 So.

DT—98 Tatuo Martinson 6-1 300 Sr.

DT—95 Alexander Whitmore 6-2 290 Sr.

DE—2 Antonio Doyle 6-3 255 Sr.

LB—7 Jackson Woodard 6-3 230 Sr.

LB—8 Marsel McDuffie 6-1 240 Jr.

NB—3 Johnathan Baldwin 6-1 200 Sr.

CB—5 Cameron Oliver 6-1 175 Sr.

BS—1 Jalen Catalon 5-11 205 Sr.

FS—9 Jett Elad 6-1 205 Sr.

CB—0 Tony Grimes 6-2 190 Sr.

There was a time when Mike Scherer turned down an opportunity to join Odom’s staff at Missouri, preferring to remain in real estate. But after some more nudging, Scherer accepted a GA position. He then followed Odom to Arkansas and, last year, was named UNLV’s defensive coordinator. Scherer’s 4-2-5 scheme follows a Realtor’s mantra: location, location, location. And that involves mike linebacker Jackson Woodard, who appears to be in the right spot nearly every play. After transferring from Arkansas, Woodard amassed 116 tackles and nine sacks last year. Woodard often aligns in the traditional mike’s spot — in the middle, 5 yards off the ball. But he also can run blitz when the D-tackles split wide, set up on the edge or flex into the flats. He has a team-high 77 tackles (9.6 per game), including 9.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. Scherer also likes to increase the pressure using a linebacker and nickelback Johnathan Baldwin to create a six-man front. The scheme works because the corners are skilled in man coverage (Cameron Oliver had five picks last year), the field safety can double up on a receiver, and boundary safety Jalen Catalon has the green light to blitz or roam. Catalon played a season with Texas and four more with Arkansas. He leads the Rebels with 40 solo tackles, and is second to Woodard with 66 overall stops. Defensive end Fisher Camac uses his 6-7 frame to blur the passing lane to the flats. Camac’s long arms also create separation from grasping offensive tackles. Camac’s best move is the shove-and-slide in which he detaches from a block and slants toward the pocket.

REBELS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK—45 Caden Chittenden 5-11 175 Fr.

P/H—90 Marshall Nichols 6-2 220 Jr.

LS/SS—36 Ben Lisk 5-10 200 Jr.

KR/PR—21 Jacob De Jesus 5-7 175 Sr.

Wideout Ricky White III’s straight-line speed (prorated 20.7 mph) is an asset on go routes and cutting off the opposing punter. White has three of the Rebels’ four blocked punts. Kickoff/punt returner Jacob De Jesus was named to Phil Steele’s All-America second team last year. At 5-9 and 175 pounds, De Jesus stoops even lower to make him a a challenging target for cover teams. Freshman Cade Chittenden has connected on 18 of 21 FG attempts. including 10-for-10 from between 30 and 49 yards.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

X—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—57 Ethan Spencer 6-1 300 So.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

Z—0 Alex Perry 6-5 195 So.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

During the Warriors’ two-game winning streak, they have implemented Air Raid concepts — draws, run/pass-option plays, controlled passing — in the run-and-shoot framework. Adjusted rushing (190.5 per game on non-sack runs) and time of possession (average 35 minutes, 6 seconds) are up during that period. “We’re trying to incorporate new things and continue to build things,” QB Brayden Schager said. “Any new thing we can do is another thing for defenses to defend,” Schager said against Nevada and Fresno State, the Warriors substituted a tight end for a receiver in four-wide sets. Dean Briski has served as a third offensive tackle in short-yardage situations, and Devon Tauaefa and Oakie Salavea have provided extra blocking, check-down targets and decoys as motion tight ends. During spring training, the 6-5 Tauefa practiced as a tight end. But in training camp, the Warriors scrapped the position, and Tauefa dropped down to last year’s weight of 200. But with a new scheme, Tauaefa has moved from wideout to tight end — and is back on the five-meals-a-day program. “I’m forcing myself to eat every day,” Tauaefa said. “Plus, protein shakes and water to hydrate. It’s hard. After a hard practice I drop 5, 6 pounds.” The Warriors also are platooning centers Ethan Spencer and Sergio Muasau, and right tackles James Milovale and Luke Felix-Fualalo. Spencer’s quickness and precise blocking allow him to hook nose tackles and open the gap up the middle for draws and dives. “It’s angles and trying to get underneath their pads,” said Spencer, who uses blocking sleds and weighted pads to quicken his twitches and get-offs. “They’re not going to move easily,” Spencer said of blocking interior defenders. “We have to make sure we have good technique in general.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—5 Tariq Jones 6-2 250 Jr.

DT—Daniel Williams 5-11 320 Sr.

DT—19 Dion Washington 6-2 295 Jr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Sr.

WLB—11 Nalu Emerson 6-1 215 Sr.

MLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-0 220 Sr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 So.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma. 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

Defensive end Elijah Robinson grew up in Wilmington, N.C., the setting for “Dawson’s Creek” and “One Tree Hill.” “My mom lives 200 feet from Michael Jordan’s childhood home,” Robinson said. It was in Wilmington where a 4-year-old Robinson went against 8-year-olds in tackle football. He also played lacrosse, basketball and wrestling — picking up the tools necessary to be a speed rusher for the Warriors. Of his first-step burst, which has accounted for nine backfield tackles, including 3.5 sacks, Robinson said: “The good Lord blessed me.” For Robinson and bookend Jackie Johnson III, who has a team-high five sacks, the key is an uncomplicated approach. “I have a saying, ‘When you think, you hurt the team’,” defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman said. “So don’t think. Let’s do it.” Robinson added: “No matter how I’m feeling, it doesn’t matter. Nobody cares. Coach Timmy (Chang) says no matter what’s going on around the world, I need to wake up and handle my business and take care of what I need to take care of.” Of the Warriors’ 22 sacks, 10 were made in the past three games. The Warriors also have held opponents to 3.7 yards per rush, including 2.3 a pop the past two games. With Cam Stone and Caleb Brown as shut-down corners, safety Peter Manuma and nickelback Elijah Palmer drifting into the box, and Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen back in the lineup, the Warriors are able to cram up to eight defenders in the tackle box. Mendiola-Jensen began his career at UNLV. After struggling with takedowns, Mendiola-Jensen went to the video room. “Made some corrections, saw what I could have done better,” he said. “I take it to the practice field, and from there it’ll translate to the actual game.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

LS/SS—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Cornerback Cam Stone has been rock solid on coverages (six passes broken up in 31 targets). But when the Warriors needed a kick-blocker, Stone also proved to have, well, hands of stone. Last week, he used his 4.35 speed to block an extra point, which proved to be decisive in UH’s 21-20 victory. Hunter Highman is having a productive year as a second-year freshman,. After splitting snapping duties, he took over both long and short snaps when Solomon Landrum suffered a foot injury. Highaam has not had an errant snap this season.