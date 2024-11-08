Rainbow Wahine soccer season comes to shocking conclusion

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team had one of its most successful seasons come to a shocking end Thursday in a 3-0 defeat to Cal State Bakersfield at Waipio Soccer Stadium.

Anela Nigito, Cynthia Ramirez and Megan Ormson scored as the No. 5-seeded Roadrunners upset the top-seeded Rainbow Warriors in the semifinals of the Big West Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine (12-8-1) earned the right to host the tournament by winning their first Big West regular- season title since joining the conference in 2012.

Hawaii achieved its first 10-win season since 2007, and had won 10 of its last 12 games with one tie and one loss. The Rainbow Wahine beat the visiting Roadrunners 1-0 in both teams’ conference opener Sept. 26.

Nigito scored on a penalty kick at 25:18, Ramirez chipped the ball over Hawaii goalkeeper Kennedy Justin and into the goal at 62:10 and Ormson headed in a corner kick from Paige Rodriguez at 65:59.

Justin made three saves, while Kamy Anaya had five for CSU Bakersfield (8-10-4).

On Nov. 3, CSU Bakersfield beat No. 4 UC Irvine 1-0 to advance to the semifinals. Hawaii had a first-round bye.

In Thursday’s earlier semifinal, No. 3 UC Santa Barbara beat No. 2 UC Davis 3-2 in overtime.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos will play for the title and automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 11 a.m. at WPSS.