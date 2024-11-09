Letter: Charter flights a boon for UH football team

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars on Oct. 19.

Aloha to UH Athletic Director Craig Angelos on making chartered flights a priority for the University of Hawaii football program. Coach Timmy Chang and the football organization have made away games efficient and super easy for our student athletes to be game ready.

As an invited guest at the recent Fresno State game, I was impressed with the entire UH football organization in its efficiency and preparation in getting our athletes, staff and equipment ready for game time. Keep the mana going. Go ’Bows!

Sheldon Loui

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

