Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, November 9, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Charter flights a boon for UH football team

Today Updated 1:06 a.m.

JAMES SNOOK / IMAGN IMAGES Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars on Oct. 19.

JAMES SNOOK / IMAGN IMAGES

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars on Oct. 19.