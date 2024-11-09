Letter: Hard-to-see crosswalk stripes could be hazard

Saturday, November 9, 2024
It was dismaying, though not surprising, to read about the safety dangers posed at many busy Honolulu intersections.
It makes me wonder why the recently repaved and painted Kapiolani Boulevard at certain intersections has pedestrian crossings painted with slim white lines instead of the more highly visible, blocky zebra markers. An accident waiting to happen?
Josh Ziff
Waikiki
