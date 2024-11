Hawaii defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen breaks up a pass intended for Nevada wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. (as defensive back Cam Stone (4) assists on the play on Oct. 26.

The University of Hawaii football team is seeking to fill that empty feeling.

“We want that trophy back,” safety Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen said of the Island Showdown Trophy awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry game between UH and UNLV.

Mendiola-Jensen, a 2021 Punahou School graduate, played for UNLV for two seasons before joining the Rainbow Warriors as a walk-on in 2023.

“I remember the first time I got here, (the trophy) was sitting down right in front of the athletic office,” Mendiola-Jensen recalled. Mendiola-Jensen suffered a shoulder injury and did not play in the Warriors’ 44-20 loss in Las Vegas last year.

“I’m part of this team, and it still meant a lot,” Mendiola-Jensen said. “I played on both sides, seeing both sides of the rivalry. We want it back.”

Defensive tackle Anthony Sagapolutele, a Saint Louis School graduate, began his career at UNLV. Defensive tackle Dion Washington grew up in Las Vegas. Quarterback Micah Alejado, running back Cam Barfield, defensive lineman Aiden McComber, nickelback Elijah Palmer and linebacker Jamih Otis are graduates of Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High. Associate head coach Chris Brown was an assistant coach and strength coordinator for Bishop Gorman.

On the other side, Hawaii-reared quarterback Cameron Friel (Kailua High), linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (Campbell High), and defensive backs Rashod Tanner (Moanalua High) and Kela Moore (Campbell) are Rebels. Brennan Marion, architect of the Rebels’ prolific Go-Go Offense, was the UH receivers coach under Todd Graham in 2020.

This game has added importance for both teams. At 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West, the Rebels are in contention for a spot in the league’s championship game. The Rebels had a bye last weekend following a 29-24 loss to Boise State before a school-record crowd of 42,228 at Allegiant Stadium.

After winning their first three games, the Rebels had to recalibrate after quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team in a dispute over NIL compensation. The Rebels then turned the offense to Campbell University transfer Hajj-Malik Williams, who has mastered the Go-Go’s run/pass option, triple-option and play-action schemes. In five games with Williams at the controls, the Rebels are averaging 41.4 points and 420.2 yards. Williams has accounted for 17 touchdowns — 12 by air, five on rushes.

Despite the Rebels often being in two-back sets, receivers Ricky White III and Jacob De Jesus have been targeted often. The Rebels also use two types of tight ends — smasher Christian Moore and 6-7, 265-pound Kaleo Ballungay, a combo blocker/receiver.

The Warriors, who won two in a row to improve to 4-5 and 2-2, counter with a smothering defense (average of 15.6 points in five games at the Ching Complex) and new-look offense. In recent weeks, the Warriors added Air Raid features, mostly to the run game, in combination with the run-and-shoot offense.

“Now that I’ve seen a lot of football and done a lot of different offenses, I’ve been in everything,” quarterback Brayden Schager said. “I feel comfortable with it all.”

The Warriors have had to overcome injuries to both sides of the line. “It’s week 10, that’s part of it,” UH coach Timmy Chang said.

But Sagapolutele, Malachi Finau and Lester Lagafuaina have replenished the defensive line, and Kahuku graduate Judah Kaio is expected to play a role on the O-line.

“I like where our team is at,” Chang said. “We know what’s at stake, and I’m excited for our guys. They’re ready to roll.”