Column: Clear need for public access TV in HD

Today, I was thrilled to see Ho‘ike’s Public Access Channels broadcast in pristine high-definition (HD), thanks to Hawaiian Telcom. For years, we have only seen Ho‘ike’s channels in standard definition through Spectrum, the dominant cable provider on Kauai. And while we, along with our sister stations on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island, have long advocated for Spectrum to broadcast in HD, it continues delivering our channels in fuzzy standard definition. There is no technical or financial reason for this, yet Spectrum has chosen not to support HD for public access, to the clear detriment of our viewers across the state.

This stance seems to be in line with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA).

The DCCA recently released a proposed franchise renewal agreement for Spectrum, which is set to be approved on Nov. 15. This agreement would allow Spectrum to continue offering our community a lower-quality service while every other channel is broadcast in HD. If this deal goes through, Kauai — and all of Hawaii — will remain trapped in the past with low-resolution community TV for the next 10 to 15 years.

The DCCA did get one thing right by allowing Hawaiian Telcom to enter the neighbor island TV market and mandating that they transmit Ho‘ike in high-definition at no extra charge. This decision created a level playing field with other channels.

However, the proposed agreement with Spectrum takes the opposite approach, allowing Spectrum to charge Ho‘ike high commercial rates for HD transmission. Worse yet, it includes a “least favored nation” clause, giving Spectrum the option to downgrade its service to match competitors if they, too, offer lower-quality service. This provision is anticompetitive and directly harms viewers by keeping public channels below the industry standard.

The DCCA’s approval of these terms contradicts a community ascertainment study commissioned over a decade ago. That study advised including a “most favored nation” clause, which would require Spectrum to provide the same public benefits across markets if requested by the Cable Advisory Committee or the DCCA in the public interest. This recommendation aimed to ensure that Hawaii’s communities receive fair, high-quality access to public content.

Furthermore, this position also runs counter to DCCA’s own policy. In August 2014, the DCCA issued a letter order requiring Spectrum, then Oceanic Time Warner, to broadcast public access (PEG) channels with HD quality equivalent to national broadcast standards on Oahu. Despite this, Spectrum has yet to comply, leaving viewers with subpar access to public information and community events.

This disparity is especially concerning during election cycles when viewers rely on public access channels to follow local candidates and issues.

The DCCA’s choice to overlook Spectrum’s noncompliance in the upcoming franchise renewal is not only disappointing, it’s harmful to the public. Public access channels provide an essential service, connecting residents to local information, events and government proceedings that impact their daily lives. The department should support equal access for all, especially on public channels.

This franchise renewal for Spectrum needs to be amended to remove these harmful provisions. Our communities deserve HD-quality broadcasting, not diminished access dictated by corporate interests. It’s time for the DCCA to act in the public’s best interest and hold Spectrum accountable.

Ensuring that Ho‘ike’s channels are broadcast in HD — just like every other channel — isn’t just fair. It’s essential.

Allegra Gaines is president/CEO of Hoʻike Kauaʻi Community Media.