Column: Let aloha transcend divisive politics

As a lifelong Democrat, I’ll be honest: I’m disappointed in the results of the 2024 elections. But my love for Hawaii, for our communities, and for the shared values that bind us together, transcends any party affiliation. Because the issues we face are not Democratic issues or Republican issues — they are people issues. Affordable housing, equitable healthcare, the high cost of living — these aren’t partisan talking points. They’re the daily struggles of our families, friends and neighbors. And as the challenges continue to grow, so must our determination to unite.

I think of the ways we’ve stood together in times of hardship. After hurricanes, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as families struggled in the aftermath of devastating Maui fires, it was our people — not politics — that made a difference. We came together as we always do, driven by a deep sense of kuleana, responsibility to one another. That’s the spirit we need now more than ever.

For the past decade, we’ve seen our politics become increasingly polarized, with battles fought more along party lines than over solutions. Divisiveness may serve short-term political interests, but it does nothing to serve the long-term needs of Hawaii. We can’t afford to keep going down this path. No one party is to blame for where we are today, just as no single party can be expected to fix these issues on its own.

No matter who holds the reins in Washington, whether it’s the White House or Congress, Hawaii will continue to be what it has always been: a beacon of light and hope, an example of what it truly means to lead with aloha.

Through our history, we have demonstrated that aloha is more than a greeting — it’s a way of living, a deep commitment to caring for one another, and a reminder of our responsibility to community above self. It’s a value that transcends politics, and it is precisely this spirit of aloha that can help us overcome the challenges we face.

But the truth is, aloha is a choice. It’s a choice we make every day in how we interact, how we listen, and how we work together. If we continue to divide ourselves along party lines, we will only drift further from the goals we all share. The cost of division is real: affordable housing projects stall, healthcare improvements slow, and the dream of a Hawaii where our keiki can afford to live becomes harder to attain. We must choose to unify, or we risk losing the very things we cherish most.

Our lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, have a duty to listen, and we, as a community, have a duty to participate actively and constructively. Instead of focusing on the ideologies that divide us, we need to come together to address what matters: the well-being of our people and the future of our home. This means stepping up in our own ways — whether through voting, attending community meetings, volunteering, or simply being informed about local issues. It’s about moving from passive observation to active participation, becoming engaged and civically responsible citizens.

Let’s take this moment as a call to unity and remember that Hawaii has always led by example. Let’s shift the conversation from “us versus them” to “all of us together.” Let’s work toward solutions, not political points. Let’s choose respect over resentment, action over apathy. And above all, let’s ensure that our shared love for Hawaii and our aloha spirit remain at the heart of everything we do.

Together, let us live aloha, act with respect, and lead Hawaii forward — united.