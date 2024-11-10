Letter: Harris did right thing by doing nothing

Democratic presidential nominee vice president Kamala Harris delivers a campaign speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 29.

Kamala Harris conceded defeat and asked her followers to keep working for change.

She did not claim fraud, as her opponent did just the previous week. She did not file lawsuits asking courts to overturn the election. She did not ask state governors, secretaries of state, legislators and other officials to refuse certification and change the results. She did not arrange for supporters to falsely claim they were electors in the Electoral College. She did not ask the Department of Justice to claim corruption. She did not ask Democrats in Congress to refuse to accept the results. And she did not call for a protest to stop Congress from certifying the election.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

