Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, November 10, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Hoping U.S. survives Trump presidency

Today

USA TODAY Former president Donald Trump ends his speech in front of a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop at Huntington Place in Detroit on Oct. 18.

USA TODAY

Former president Donald Trump ends his speech in front of a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop at Huntington Place in Detroit on Oct. 18.