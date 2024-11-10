Letter: Hoping U.S. survives Trump presidency

Former president Donald Trump ends his speech in front of a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop at Huntington Place in Detroit on Oct. 18.

I find it disheartening that half the country voted for a convicted felon, misogynist, pathological liar and supporter of dictators to be our next president.

I hope these fellow Americans look deeply into their souls and accept that most, if not all, have compromised their values of what is good, decent and just.

I also hope with all my heart that our allies around the world succeed in their endeavors in spite of Donald Trump’s presidency, and that our democracy survives what may very well be his autocratic regime.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Kuliouou

