Letter: Lack of Dem turnout doomed campaign

The presidential election is over and now comes the unknown part. One point of interest was a response from two people during the campaign who said they are voting for Donald Trump because “he is like me,” not I’m like him. With such conviction, there is no need for policies or positions.

In 2020, over 81 million people voted Democratic. What happened to the 16 million citizens who did not vote Democratic in 2024? Trump had about the same number as 2020 — 77 million votes. Trump will have the opportunity to place five justices on the Supreme Court if Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas decide it’s time to retire. Trump’s legacy will go well into 2075.

I would like to be alive to see what’s recorded politically, and to attend a University of Hawaii football game at the new stadium in 2028.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

