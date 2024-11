Donald Trump holds hands with wife Melania at his Election Night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after being elected the 47th president of the United States.

OK, boys and girls, mommies and daddies, tutus and kanes, and to Mr. and Mrs. Hawaii and all the ships at sea: The betting window is now open.

Place your bets for the exact date (could be as early as tomorrow) that the president-elect, Donald Trump, announces his candidacy for 2028, simultaneously calling the 22nd Amendment unconstitutional and demanding its removal.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

