The owners of Queen Theater want to restore the building, but officials question whether they will be able to afford the renovations.

Queen Theater, located at the corner of Waialae Avenue and Center Street, closed nearly 40 years ago. The 850-seat theater was once popular, above.

The Queen Theater, once an iconic landmark in Kaimuki, is a place that many call a jewel waiting to be buffed back into brightness.

But since its closure nearly 40 years ago at 3588 Waialae Ave., the former movie house has turned into a rundown, blighted building that’s attracted decades of public complaints, vagrants and a litany of illicit and illegal activities.

Exactly how the dilapidated theater built in 1936 returns to its former luster still remains to be seen.

But Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters asserts one way is to have the city seize the approximately 10,396-square-foot commercial parcel outright.

To that end, Waters, whose Council district encompasses Kaimuki and East Honolulu, introduced Resolution 176, which calls on the city to take steps toward condemning the 850-seat theater in order to convert the old property into a new, community-based entertainment venue.

The City Council’s Executive Management Committee on Friday advanced Resolution 176 to a full Council vote, possibly by next month.

“Many Kaimuki community members believe that in light of its historical importance and location in the Kaimuki area, restoration of the Queen Theater would, among other things, foster the revitalization of the Kaimuki business district and surrounding Kaimuki community,” the resolution reads.

It adds the Council “concurs that restoration of the property for public use as a city-owned multipurpose venue for theatrical, musical, and community performances would be in the best interest of the people of the city.”

Moreover, the resolution asserts Queen Theater owners, Narciso Yu Jr. and Adoree Yu, have “rejected numerous offers to purchase the property and (appear) to be generally reluctant to sell.”

The commercial property, which has been vacant since 1985, is valued at $3.173 million, according to the city’s Real Property Assessment Division.

At the same meeting, city Managing Director Mike Formby stated the Blangiardi administration could indeed pursue an eminent domain action on the Queen Theater.

Owner Adoree Yu, a lawyer, also appeared before the committee.

“Although I oppose this resolution as it relates to condemnation, at the same time I strongly support its intent to restore the property,” she told the Council. “I grew up in Kaimuki. I understand the importance of the Queen to the community, and I am fully committed to revitalize the theater and create a space that the community deserves and can enjoy once again.”

To do so, Yu outlined a Queen Theater renovation project that she said could commence before the end of 2024.

“The plan involves a multiphased approach,” she explained. “Phase 1 focuses on restoring the Queen’s facade so it can once again be a bright spot in the community.”

She noted the phase would refurbish the theater’s sign and marquee.

“And I’ll also be implementing security measures to deter illicit activity and restrict access,” Yu said. “I already have contractors ready to start this work, with a projected completion date of April 31.”

Phase 2 will make improvements to the theater’s lobby and second floor “for potential multiuse tenants,” she added. This phase, she noted, will be completed by December 2025.

Phase 3 focuses on improvements to the auditorium space, with a projected completion date of Dec. 31, 2026.

Yu indicated the cost to renovate Queen Theater totals approximately $800,000 and noted that partial funding would likely be sought through yet-to-be secured bank financing.

“I want to emphasize that these plans are flexible and that I’m committed to a continuing partnership with the community and want to ensure that needs and concerns are addressed,” she added. “With that said, I respectfully ask this committee to defer this resolution so that I can execute this plan to restore the Queen into a space that the community can benefit from and be proud of.”

Waters, however, was skeptical of Yu’s plans.

“Initially, I introduced a resolution back on July 14, 2021, it was Resolution 21-158, asking the city administration to condemn the theater,” Waters told the property owner. “And you and I met, and you asked me then to postpone hearing this resolution because back then you were going to do pretty much what you’re saying you want to do now.

“And it’s been three years. That’s why I reintroduced the resolution,” Waters said. “I guess what I’m asking you is what efforts have you made in the last three years that would convince me and this committee that you are actually going to do what you promised to do three years ago?”

In response, Yu indicated her family’s situation had changed from three years ago, and that she has been given “full authority by my dad to make decisions regarding the Queen’s redevelopment. And this is what allows me to now seek the necessary financing needed for the auditorium.”

She added that because she wasn’t in a position previously to seek financing, “I was trying to put as much money away as possible to put towards this project.

“And that’s why we are ready to commence with the work, essentially immediately,” Yu said. “I have contractors ready to start the work, and at least the paint can be started before the end of this month.”

But Waters also questioned the stated cost to renovate Queen Theater.

“One of the things I’ve learned over the (past) few years is that restoring a theater is going to be very, very expensive,” he said. “I would imagine in the millions of dollars.

“And then running a theater actually is sometimes a losing proposition; it’s very hard to turn a profit,” Waters added. “And my concern, based on everything we’ve talked about over the years, is you’re going to end up losing money on this project if you do it by yourself.”

Council member Calvin Say asked Yu whether a renovated Queen Theater would have a nonprofit or a foundation — possibly one named after her parents — with a community-based board of directors to help oversee the venue’s future operations and day-to-day management.

“That’s certainly a possibility,” Yu replied.

Many from the community also testified.

Among them, Jeannette Paulson Hereniko, founder and first director of the Hawaii International Film Festival, was excited at the prospect of the theater’s planned restoration.

“Starting in 1985, we tried so hard to get it because we recognized the history of the theater as well as the location,” she said, “and also the Hawaii International Film Festival is dependent on the two chains of the theaters that exist here. It would be really nice to have a center for creative storytellers right here in our own city, in beautiful Kaimuki.”

But Hereniko also said the cost to renovate Queen Theater could be quite high — much higher than $800,000.

“And if you are going to have speakers and state-of-the-art screens so you can have a film festival as well as the community groups, you’re talking millions of dollars,” she added.

Others, like Kaimuki Neighborhood Board member Becky Gardner, wanted to see the “potential that renovating this theater can do for the morale of our community” and to reduce illegal activity near the property and enhance the surrounding business community along Waialae Avenue.

However, Gardner also indicated her own skepticism over Yu’s theater renovation plan.

“I’ve witnessed Ms. Adoree Yu coming to the neighborhood board meetings, and of her saying many of the things that we are hearing today — a lot of words and very little action,” she said. “So I think it’s time for the city and county to take action.”