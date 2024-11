The Hawaii basketball team will face a heightened challenge when it hosts San Jose State in today’s second round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors dominated the low post in Friday’s 96-61 rout of Life Pacific, an NAIA program limited to offering the equivalent of eight scholarships.

The ’Bows constructed advantages of 43-30 in rebounds, including 15-4 off the offensive boards; 52-16 in paint points; and 23-0 on second-chance points. The ’Bows started 6-foot-10 center Tanner Christensen, 6-9 power forward Harry Rouhliadeff, and 6-10 wing Akira Jacobs. LPU started two 6-7 forwards in its three-guard lineup.

San Jose State is projected to open with 6-8 center Robert Vaiola and 6-10 forward Sadraque Nganga in the post.

“I think that’s something we’re really looking forward to playing against, those (teams) who have size,” Jacobs said. “In our practices, we have pretty even size (in intrasquad scrimmages). It’s playing more physically, being stronger with the ball. Obviously, it’ll be a challenge in that.”

Two years ago, the Spartans won 21 games and finished fifth in the Mountain West, one of the top mid-major conferences in basketball. But with Vaihola injured, the Spartans went 9-23 overall and 2-16 in the Mountain West last season. Vaihola is healthy — he scored 12 in a loss to Pacific on Friday — and the Spartans have reloaded through the transfer portal. Their projected starters began their NCAA careers at other programs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Will McClendon, a guard who transferred from UCLA, is one of the Spartans’ top additions. McClendon struggled from the field in the opening round, going 2-for-10, but he drew seven fouls and hit 10 of 11 free throws.

“Tim Miles is a great coach,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of his counterpart. “He’s always done well with his programs. You can see the potential defensively and offensively with the impactful guys they brought in.”

Ganot was pleased with the ’Bows’ limited mistakes against Life Pacific. After committing a combined 53 turnovers in exhibitions against Hawaii Hilo and Chaminade, the ’Bows turned the ball over five times — once in the second half — against LPU’s minimal pressure.

But Ganot said he would like to see defensive consistency. A barrage of 3s boosted the ’Bows to a 56-29 lead against LPU. But LPU outscored the ’Bows 25-24 in the first 11:54 of the second half.

—

OUTRIGGER RESORTS RAINBOW CLASSIC

>> Today—Pacific vs. Life Pacific, 2:30 p.,m.; Hawaii vs. San Jose State, 5 p.m.

>> Monday—Life Pacific vs. San Jose State, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. Pacific, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (Hawaii games only)

>> Radio: KKEA, 1420-AM