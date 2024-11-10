Las Vegas Advisor: New immersive district in the works for 2025

The Las Vegas City Council has approved a project in the vicinity of the AREA15 entertainment complex. The “New Vegas Immersive District” will feature a 200-room hotel and a 100,000-square-foot horror experience in collaboration with Universal Parks and Resort. Originally announced in 2023 as a stand-alone attraction called “Universal Horror Unleashed,” the footprint has since expanded from 20 to 36 acres and the hotel added, with a scheduled opening in 2025. Longer-range plans for the district include 585 multifamily housing units and 320,000 square feet of office space.

Mystere street: It’s not often that a street name gets changed on the Las Vegas Strip, but one just has. Of course, it helps when the street, or in this case a casino entryway, is privately owned, as this one is by Treasure Island. The former Siren’s Cove Boulevard is now Mystere Dreams Avenue (complete with a street sign). The “avenue” is the main entrance to the casino.

Downtown show: The on-again, off-again showroom at downtown’s Plaza is on again with the opening of Miss Behave’s Mavericks. The variety-act production is the first show to play the Plaza since before the pandemic, and it’s one of the lowest-priced in town, starting at $49 inclusive.

Airport jackpot: Chalk up another big jackpot at the airport. A visitor on the way in for vacation, while waiting for luggage at baggage claim, hit a on a nearby Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Sevens slot for $1.6 million.

Question: Was Donald Trump the betting favorite to win the election?

Answer: Betting on politics isn’t legal in Nevada casinos, but in places where it is, Trump was a -185 favorite (bet $185 to win $100) when the polls opened. There were lots of line changes throughout the race, with Trump and Kamala Harris each favored at some point.

