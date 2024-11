Deb Nishijo of Mililani documented a visit to Aloha Hot & Juicy restaurant in Bangkok, along with Roy Neiva, Britt Nishijo and Jacob Ah Sing.

Kauai resident Wayne Fujioka traveled from Lihue to Anchorage, Alaska, and took note of a sign for Pakalolo Oceanside. Photo by Carol Valentine.

When in Rome, Doug & Jane Tonokawa of Honolulu didn't need to worry about craving Hawaiian food, thanks to the Ami Poke Hawaiian Bar. Photo by Sandee Moriki.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.