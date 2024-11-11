Letter: Trump won’t be dictator, will deliver on promises

So Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States. I have a few predictions for the next four years.

This will not be the end of the world and democracy will not end. No one will be put in internment camps, but the southern border will be secured and many immigrants who entered illegally will be deported. Crime rates will come down. Gas and grocery prices will fall. There will be fewer global wars. Trump will not become a dictator and we will have another election in four years. Everyone, both Republicans and Democrats, will be happier.

As Trump said — success will bring people together.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

