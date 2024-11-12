Letter: Gaza war illustrates dire need for peace reform

My presumption is that the war between Hamas and Israel should have a moral compass that questions the very nature of humanity, to defeat the real enemy and bury the dead fantasy of power and control. University students are naively rallying with misguided mercy. That so-called reformists are drunk with peace but champion butchers is hypocrisy that stinks to high heaven.

Yes, this is for the love of country and their principles, but we cannot romanticize failed legacies, because human lives are at stake.

The powers in the world only focus on the dangers of war and don’t have any clarification of how this war should end. We have to have an unwavering resolve defending, supporting and understanding, but eye for an eye makes everybody blind.

I think we have to choose the higher interest to humanity and to have an untiring advocate for peace reform.

Natividad Mendoza

Downtown Honolulu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter