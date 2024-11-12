Letter: Major hurricane would wreak havoc on traffic

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s time to listen to the retired teacher. We have all been very lucky for many years regarding weather and hurricanes approaching and hitting the Hawaiian Islands. If we ever have a sustained Category 4 or Category 3 storm, similar to the East Coast of the mainland recently, unfortunately the following may happen on Oahu:

>> The Pali, the Likelike and H-3 highways and/or tunnels will be closed.

>> Windward drivers may try to go around the North Shore, increasing the risk of collision.

>> Other Windward drivers will go through Waimanalo.

>> If you work on the Windward side and want to go home, sorry.

It will take weeks to clear fallen trees from the three highway roads crossing Oahu.

It is now time to thank the state Department of Transportation, which is actively working to trim trees. A good example is the Pali Highway work on Oct. 21.

Todd Hendricks

Kailua

