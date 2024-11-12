Letter: Safety gear a must for kayakers and boaters

Mahalo to the many searchers whose efforts resulted in the safe return of missing sea kayaker Kahiau Kawai, who was found after more than 11 hours in the water.

To increase their odds of being found in similar circumstances, I wish every sea kayaker in Hawaii would purchase a SEE/RESCUE streamer and attach it to their paddling vest. The SEE/RESCUE device is lightweight, compact and inexpensive, and it will make you visible from the air many miles away.

As a side note of interest, the device was invented right here in Hawaii by Dr. Rob Yonover who earned his Ph.D. in my department (Earth Sciences) at University of Hawaii-Manoa and then chose to pursue a career as an inventor. For many years now, I have kept one SEE/RESCUE device attached to my life vest (referred to nowadays as a personal flotation device, or PFD) and another one attached to my small boat.

Of course, a PFD or paddling vest only works if you wear it, so choose one that is comfortable.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

