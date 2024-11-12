Letter: Use precious Maui water for residents, ecosystem

I was shocked when Gov. Josh Green said last year that the state “tipped too far” toward water rights for nature and natives. We fought so hard to get Maui water back from plantations-turned- resort developers who stole our water and turned the ecosystem into a tinderbox. Now Green is saying it’s a matter of stream restoration versus housing, and he used a “controversial do-over” to appoint a development- friendly Hawaiian expert to the state water commission.

This is especially important in West Maui, where permitting is underway for the newly designated surface and groundwater management area. Will we see our precious water flow to golf courses and mansion swimming pools instead of benefiting local people and a healthy ecosystem?

It’s important to note that over 7,000 housing units will become available next summer, when the “Minatoya list” of short-term rentals is converted to long-term housing.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

