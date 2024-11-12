Off the news: Chime in now on proposed bus fare hike

Now’s the chance — “now” meaning today — to weigh in on the Honolulu Rate Commission’s proposed changes to bus/transit fares. They include a $10 and $5 increase in monthly pass rates for adults and youths, respectively, and a $110 boost for the adult annual pass. These would take effect July 1, 2025.

To testify in person at today’s 2:30 p.m. meeting, head to the Manoa Falls Conference Room, 711 Kapiolani Blvd, suite 1600; or there’s online attendance via Zoom (see 808ne.ws/transitmeeting). Send comments by email to ratecomm@honolulu.gov or fax to 808-768-4730.