Bill exempts veterans from vehicle fees

A bill to exempt annual motor vehicle registration fees for U.S. military veterans who are 65 years and older and reside within the City and County of Honolulu has been introduced.

If approved, Bill 62 will provide an exemption from the registration fee for one vehicle per year owned by qualifying senior veterans.

The measure was introduced Friday by City Council members Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba, ahead of Monday’s Veterans Day holiday.

“Exempting vehicle registration fees for veterans over 65 is a meaningful way to give back to those who’ve given so much, especially as many of our kupuna veterans are living on fixed incomes,” Tupola said in a written statement.

She added, “It’s important to recognize their sacrifice and ease some of the financial burdens they face in their later years.”

“This bill helps ensure that our kupuna veterans are supported in practical ways, honoring their service while making life a little more affordable for them,” said Tupola. “They’ve protected us — now it’s our turn to support them.”

Currently, the city Department of Customer Services says active-­duty service members stationed at a military installation in Hawaii who are residents of another state are exempt from payment of Hawaii’s motor vehicle weight taxes for vehicles registered in their name.

However, should a person leave active duty, change residency to Hawaii or is stationed out of the state but a vehicle remains here, that person is no longer exempt from Hawaii’s motor vehicle weight tax, the city said.

“While no words or gestures can ever fully repay the debt we owe to these heroes, this legislation is a step toward recognizing our kupu­na veterans and their courage and steadfast commitment to protecting our freedom,” Tulba said in a written statement. “It is a small but meaningful way to show that their service will never be forgotten, and we are grateful to those who have served our country with honor and sacrifice.”

Bill 62 is scheduled to be heard for its first reading at the next Council hearing on Dec. 11.