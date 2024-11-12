Alameda names managing director, deputy managing director

Swipe or click to see more

Hawaii island Mayor-elect Kimo Alameda has selected Bill Brilhante as managing director and Merrick Nishimoto as deputy managing director following Alameda’s win in the Nov. 5 general election.

Both have held leadership positions in the county, with Brilhante previously serving as human resources director and Nishimoto previously serving as public works deputy director.

“I am excited to welcome Bill Brilhante and Merrick Nishimoto to our leadership team,” Alameda said. “They have served under multiple county administrations and bring a wealth of experience from the public and private sectors. I know they will work tirelessly to bring positive change for the whole island.”

Brilhante, a Honokaa-born attorney who resides in Hilo, also served as a deputy corporation counsel for the county and a state deputy attorney general.

Nishimoto, who was born and lives in Kealakekua, is development manager for the Hawaii Island Community Development Corp.

He is a civil engineer with 24 years of experience in project development, operations and personnel management, Alameda said in a statement.