Women take charge at the Outrigger
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kiana Beimes is general manager of the Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel is the newest property in the Outrigger portfolio to modernize. At its top ranks are four women. Crystal Ho, left, is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Outrigger Hospitality Group; Ceci Hamao is general manager of the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber; and Kiana Beimes is general manager of the Paradise Hotel.
STAR-ADVERTISER
“We understand that diversity of thought fuels innovation and elevates our ability to authentically connect with our guests, support our communities and inspire our hosts across all destinations.”
Jeff Wagoner
President and CEO, Outrigger Hospitality Group